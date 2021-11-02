Last updated on .From the section Irish

Andrew Clarke scores one of Linfield's 11 goals against PSNI

Crusaders and Dungannon Swifts suffered shock defeats to lower league teams while Linfield scored 11 on a dramatic night of knockout competition.

Premier Intermediate side Limavady United saw off Dungannon 3-2 in the third round of the League Cup.

Linfield completely outclassed PSNI in the same competition at Windsor Park.

Crusaders came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Ballyclare Comrades in the County Antrim Shield quarter-finals but the hosts won the penalty shootout 6-5.

Comrades make Crues pay the penalty

Joseph Tully gave Championship side Comrades an early lead with a tap-in after Ciaran Dobbin crossed in the six-yard box.

Adam Gray's whipped cross was then turned into his own net by a Crues player to make it 2-0 after six minutes.

Jordan Forsythe scored two goals for Crusaders before missing his penalty in the shootout

Jordan Forsythe pulled one back with a 54th-minute penalty after a foul on Aidan Wilson and the same player drew the visitors level when he headed home from a corner five minutes later.

Forsythe subsequently missed the first spot-kick of the penalty shootout, but with Gary Donnelly also failing to score for the home side, the game went to sudden death.

Ballyclare goalkeeper Richard Purcell saved from Joel Thompson and Liam Hassin fired in the winning penalty.

Tully, Dobbin, Chris Ramsey, Owen Taylor and Ian Fletcher were also successful with their kicks for Comrades, with Ross Clarke, Johnny McMurray, Chris Hegarty, Wilson and Jonny Frazer converting for the Crues.

Limavady down Swifts

Limavady had been given a second bite at the cherry in the League Cup after Larne were thrown out of the competition for fielding an ineligible player in their 4-0 win over United on 14 September.

They made the most of that development by booking a quarter-final away to Warrenpoint Town next Tuesday, although they were made to battle for their victory as Dungannon twice came from behind to equalise.

Ryan Doherty lobbed Niall Morgan to put Limavady in front after just 15 seconds but six minutes after the interval Cahal McGinty was on target after Joe McCready's initial header had been brilliantly saved.

Within three minutes Caiolan Brennan had restored his side's lead, before James Convie levelled, slotting into the corner after Ryan Mayse's delivery had been headed into his path.

With 11 minutes remaining, Alex Pomeroy scored the winner from the penalty spot after Ethan McGee was adjudged to have pulled back a Limavady player.

Linfield stroll to victory

Billy Chadwick grabbed a treble in Linfield's dominant win over PSNI

Like Limavady, PSNI had been given a reprieve and offered a lifeline in the League Cup, being reinstated after their second-round opponents Institute played an ineligible player.

The outcome of this tie was never in doubt and Linfield cruised to victory to ensure they would face Ballymena United in the last eight at the Showgrounds next week.

Goals from Callum Marshall, Michael Newberry, Billy Chadwick (2), Jamie Mulgrew, Andrew Clarke and Jordan Stewart had David Healy's side 7-0 to the good by the end of the first half.

Chadwick completed his hat-trick in the second half, with Newberry grabbing his second and Ahmed Salam and Christy Manzinga also finding the net to get their names on the scoresheet.

Next week's other League Cup quarter-finals will see Portadown host Cliftonville and Coleraine entertain Glentoran.