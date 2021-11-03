Last updated on .From the section Irish

Duff left his role as Republic of Ireland assistant coach in January

Republic of Ireland legend Damien Duff has been appointed head coach of League of Ireland side Shelbourne.

The ex-Chelsea and Blackburn winger joins after the Dublin club gained promotion to the top flight.

It is Duff's first senior head coaching role, having previously operated as an assistant for Celtic and the Republic.

Most recently he managed Shelbourne's Under-17 side, and joins as the club begins preparations for their Premier Division return.

"I'm extremely passionate about youth development in Ireland and about Irish football in general," Duff said.

"[I] see this as a great opportunity to help build something that both the Club, its fans and myself can be proud of."

Having won over 100 caps for his country Duff returned to the international fold as part of Stephen Kenny's backroom team in April 2020 but left nine months later having previously spent 18 months as Celtic's first team coach.

Shelbourne secured an instant return to the top flight in this year's First Division, having been relegated from the top flight in 2020.