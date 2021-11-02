Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville were ruthless as they hammered Portadown

Joe Gormley scored two first-half goals as Cliftonville thrashed Portadown 4-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership.

Gormley netted either side of Paul Finnegan's own goal to put the Reds in control before Ryan Curran scored a second-half penalty.

Larne and Glenotran played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Inver Park.

John Herron gave Larne the lead early in the second half but Jay Donnelly rescued a point for the Glens.

Cliftonville are now four points clear of second-placed Linfield, who beat PSNI 11-0 in the League Cup on Tuesday, having played a game more.

Larne move level on points with Coleraine in third but are worse off on goal difference, with the Glens three points further back in fifth.

In a super first-half showing, Gormley bagged double with the opener coming when he headed into the bottom corner from Jamie McDonagh's cross after five minutes.

The striker's cross was then turned into his own net at the far post by defender Paul Finnegan to make it 2-0 shortly after.

A misdirected header from Ports midfielder George Tipton fell to Gormley and he slotted home his second of the night on 34 minutes.

Gormley was also involved in the final goal early in the second half, with the Reds talisman hauled down by Greg Hall and Curran tucked away the resulting penalty.

Portadown threatened occasionally with skipper Lee Bonis seeing two strikes saved by Declan Dunne and they remain one place off the bottom.

Donnelly rescues point for Glentoran against Larne

In a lively opening at an atmospheric Inver Park, Larne's best chance fell to Herron, who headed over from 10 yards from Lee Lynch's cross while Ben Doherty and Graham Kelly fired harmless long-range efforts towards goal.

Glentoran were restricted to long-range chances in the opening 45 minutes through Robbie McDaid and Seanan Clucas as the sides went in level at the break despite an entertaining half.

Herron netted for Larne into the lead three minutes into the second-half with a header from Doherty's free-kick, which was matched by an equally as emphatic celebration against his former club.

However, after Donnelly and Ronan Hale had penalty appeals waved away by referee Keith Kennedy, Glentoran forward Donnelly levelled on 71 minutes when he converted from close range after some pinball in the Larne area.

Glentoran hit the side netting through Bobby Burns and Ben Cushnie in a push for a late winner but the sides had to settle for a draw after an entertaining and high-tempo encounter.