Anthony Ralston has scored four goals this season for Celtic

Right-back Anthony Ralston has signed a three-year contract extension with Celtic.

The 22-year-old, whose previous deal was due to end in May, has agreed a contract until summer 2025.

Ralston has become a regular starter this season since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as manager.

The youth academy graduate has made 42 appearances since his debut in May 2016, but half of them have come this season and he has scored four goals.