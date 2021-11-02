Dave Challinor left Hartlepool on Monday, after interest from Stockport

Dave Challinor has returned to his former club Stockport County as manager, after leaving League Two side Hartlepool United.

The 46-year-old played for and also captained the Hatters as a centre-half between 2002 and 2004, after joining from Tranmere Rovers.

Challinor drops back into the National League for the role, having come up from the League with Pools last term.

"I look forward to being reunited with County fans," Challinor said.

"The chance to return to County and help make history was too good an opportunity to miss."

Hartlepool issued a statement criticising Stockport for making an approach to Challinor through his agent rather than through them, and confirmed their disappointment at his decision to leave.

In addition to his time at Hartlepool, who coincidentally beat Stockport on the way to winning promotion to the English Football League last season, the Chester-born boss also took AFC Fylde to within 90 minutes of the EFL and to an FA Trophy final after leading them from the Northern Premier League.

He inherits a Stockport side which has failed to build on last season's play-off campaign so far, with Simon Rusk departing last month, and are five points off the National League top seven, in ninth.

"The excitement surrounding the club and the investment that has been put into it, on and off the pitch, makes County an incredibly attractive proposition for any manager," Challinor added.

"This can be seen by the influx of new talent the club has recruited over the last month, with the likes of Robert Elstone and Bolton Wanderers Antoni Sarcevic joining.

"Now is the time to capitalise on this and take the fans on the journey they deserve, making Stockport County a force to be reckoned with and getting back to the Football League."