Maurice Ross (centre) was part of Motherwell's coaching staff last season

Cowdenbeath have appointed former Scotland defender Maurice Ross as manager, with chairman Donald Findlay promising "a new approach".

The Fife club sit bottom of Scottish League 2, with Gary Bollan exiting as team boss ahead of Saturday's defeat by Annan Athletic.

The 40-year-old Ross, capped 13 times for his country, was most recently assistant manager with Notts County.

"Maurice is a highly regarded young coach," Findlay told his club website.

"He is determined to be successful as a coach and is very ambitious. He is determined to take our club with him in an upwards direction. I am convinced that this is the new start we need."

Ross began his playing career with Rangers before spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Millwall, Viking, Kocaelispor, Aberdeen, Beijing Guoan, Motherwell, Livingston and Vidar.

He began his management career with Sola then Egersunds in Norway before taking charge of Suduroy/Royn and Vikingur in Faroe Islands then becoming part of Motherwell's coaching team under Stephen Robinson.

Cowdenbeath lie three points behind Stenhousemuir and Elgin City in League 2 having played a game more - and having gone 11 games without a win and losing their latest three.

Ross will be in charge for the first time when they host leaders Kelty Hearts in a local derby on Saturday.