Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Varane was replaced on 38 minutes by Mason Greenwood

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is an injury doubt for Saturday's derby with Manchester City after suffering a hamstring injury.

The France World Cup winner, 28, limped off after 38 minutes in United's 2-2 Champions League draw against Atalanta.

Victor Lindelof is also doubtful after missing the game in Italy, while Varane only returned from a groin injury in last weekend's 3-0 win at Tottenham.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Varane will be assessed on Wednesday.

He added: "First look, felt his hamstring. He didn't want to risk anything. First assessment does not look good. Fingers crossed."

Fifth-placed United host rival third-placed City in the Premier League (kick-off 12:30 GMT), trailing Pep Guardiola's side by three points.