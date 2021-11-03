Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales were well beaten by an impressive Netherlands side in their most recent Euro 2023 qualifier

Wales Under-21s manager Paul Bodin has brought Cardiff City midfielder Eli King into his Uefa Euro 2023 qualifying plans for the first time.

King's Cardiff team-mate Kieron Evans is recalled alongside Ryan Astley, while Sam Bowen and Niall Huggins are absent through injury.

Wales travel to face Gibraltar at this level for the first time on Friday, 12 November.

Bodin's side then host Switzerland at Rodney Parade, Newport on 16 November.

Wales lie fifth in Group E with one win, a draw and two defeats in this campaign, the last a 5-0 setback against Netherlands following their 1-0 defeat by Moldova.

King, 18, made his senior debut for Cardiff in their defeat to Middlesbrough in October.

Wales U21: George Ratcliffe (Cardiff City), Lewis Webb) Swansea City), Nathan Shepperd (Brentford), Billy Sass-Davies (Crewe Alexandra), Morgan Boyes (Liverpool), Brandon Cooper (Swansea City), Ryan Astley (Everton), Eddy Jones (Hartlepool United, on loan from Stoke City), Owen Beck Liverpool), Fin Stevens (Brentford), Sion Spence, (Bristol Rovers, on loan from Crystal Palace), Terry Taylor (Burton Albion), Kieron Evans (Cardiff City), Eli King (Cardiff City), Sam Pearson (Bristol City), Joe Adams (Brentford), Rhys Hughes (Everton), Jack Vale (Halifax Town, on loan from Blackburn Rovers), Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle), Isaak Davies (Cardiff City), Dan Williams (Swansea City).