Wales manager Robert Page praises 'unbelievable' cancer support for Brooks

Chris Mepham says Wales' players were in "complete shock" when they were told in an emergency team meeting about David Brooks' cancer diagnosis.

Wales and Bournemouth midfielder Brooks, 24, revealed he has stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma last month.

Mepham, a team-mate for club and country, says Brooks' fellow players are trying to give him support.

"Literally everyone in football I am sure would go above and beyond to help him in his current situation," he said.

"A few of the [Bournemouth] lads met him for a coffee - myself, Smudge (Adam Smith), Cookie (Steve Cook), June (Junior Stanislas) - and he seemed in good spirits.

"I think that's the most important thing - just giving him something to smile about and making sure he knows he has everyone's support.

"He will 100% come through the other side and I can't wait to have him back."

Brooks was sent for tests by Wales' medical staff after joining up with his national side for last month's World Cup qualifiers against Czech Republic and Estonia.

Chris Mepham (left) and David Brooks at Euro 2020, where they each made three appearances

The 21-cap former Sheffield United player withdrew from the squad before the extent of his illness came to light.

"We didn't really know too much about what was happening with Dave," defender Mepham told BBC Radio Solent.

"I am really close with him and he didn't really give too much away. We knew he was struggling a bit illness-wise and we knew he had symptoms that were showing.

"I think on the Monday he said he was withdrawing from the camp and there were some tests that needed to be done.

"On the Tuesday or the Wednesday, an emergency meeting got called with all the players and all the staff, and that's when we as a group found out how severe Dave's problem was.

"Obviously the room was in complete shock. It certainly got to me.

"It was horrible to hear. From that moment onwards all you can do is make sure you are there to support him and give him as much positivity as you can, but at the same time you need to respect that he needs his space."

While Brooks continues his treatment, his Wales colleagues will be reunited next week for the final two games in their World Cup qualifying campaign, when they will hope to secure a play-off place by finishing second in Group E.

Robert Page's side host Belarus on Saturday, 13 November before Belgium - who have already won the group - visit three days later.

Wales lie third in the group, level on points with Czech Republic who are second with a superior goal difference, but Page's men have played one game fewer.

Mepham says Wales will be driven by their experience at Euro 2020, when they were knocked out in the second round by Denmark.

"If we'd won that game, it's a quarter-final, anything can happen. I think we all had that feeling of 'if only'," the 23-year-old said.

"Now we have got an opportunity to qualify for a World Cup, which is incredible.

"On an individual note, if I can play at a World Cup, that would be a dream come true. I think we have all got that feeling and the next camp will decide our fate."