Champions League - Group B
AC MilanAC Milan0FC PortoFC Porto1

AC Milan v FC Porto

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2Calabria
  • 23Tomori
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 8Tonali
  • 4Bennacer
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 10Díaz
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 20Kalulu
  • 24Kjaer
  • 27Maldini
  • 33Krunic
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 79Kessié
  • 83Mirante
  • 96Jungdal

FC Porto

Formation 4-4-2

  • 99Meireles Costa
  • 23Neto Lopes
  • 3Pepe
  • 19Mbemba
  • 12Sanusi
  • 25Otávio
  • 16Grujic
  • 27Oliveira
  • 7Díaz
  • 9Taremi
  • 30de Lima Barbosa

Substitutes

  • 1Marchesín
  • 2Cardoso
  • 10Conceição
  • 11Aquino Cossa
  • 14Morais Ramos
  • 17JM Corona
  • 18Manafá Jancó
  • 20Vitinha
  • 28Almeida Costa
  • 29Martínez
  • 31Chipela Gomes
  • 50Vieira
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamFC Porto
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home0
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz.

  4. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Marko Grujic.

  5. Post update

    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sérgio Oliveira with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Brahim Díaz (AC Milan).

  9. Post update

    Marko Grujic (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Pepe (FC Porto).

  11. Post update

    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sérgio Oliveira with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan).

  14. Post update

    Otávio (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Pepe (FC Porto).

  17. Post update

    Davide Calabria (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Luis Díaz (FC Porto).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Otávio (FC Porto) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Díaz.

  20. Post update

    Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wednesday 3rd November 2021

Top Stories