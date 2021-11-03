AC Milan v FC Porto

Attempt blocked. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2Calabria
- 23Tomori
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 8Tonali
- 4Bennacer
- 56Saelemaekers
- 10Díaz
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 20Kalulu
- 24Kjaer
- 27Maldini
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 79Kessié
- 83Mirante
- 96Jungdal
FC Porto
Formation 4-4-2
- 99Meireles Costa
- 23Neto Lopes
- 3Pepe
- 19Mbemba
- 12Sanusi
- 25Otávio
- 16Grujic
- 27Oliveira
- 7Díaz
- 9Taremi
- 30de Lima Barbosa
Substitutes
- 1Marchesín
- 2Cardoso
- 10Conceição
- 11Aquino Cossa
- 14Morais Ramos
- 17JM Corona
- 18Manafá Jancó
- 20Vitinha
- 28Almeida Costa
- 29Martínez
- 31Chipela Gomes
- 50Vieira
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Marko Grujic.
Post update
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sérgio Oliveira with a cross.
Post update
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.
Post update
Foul by Brahim Díaz (AC Milan).
Post update
Marko Grujic (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Pepe (FC Porto).
Post update
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sérgio Oliveira with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan).
Post update
Otávio (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Pepe (FC Porto).
Post update
Davide Calabria (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luis Díaz (FC Porto).
Post update
Attempt missed. Otávio (FC Porto) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Díaz.
Post update
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.