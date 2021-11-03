Champions League - Group A
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1PSGParis Saint Germain2

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 4OrbanSubstituted forHaidaraat 45'minutes
  • 2Simakan
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 22Mukiele
  • 27Laimer
  • 14AdamsBooked at 25mins
  • 3Angelino
  • 18Nkunku
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 59'minutes
  • 33André SilvaSubstituted forPoulsenat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Haidara
  • 9Poulsen
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 25Olmo
  • 26Kourouma Kourouma
  • 31Martínez
  • 38Novoa Ramos
  • 39Henrichs
  • 44Kampl

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 32mins
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 15DaniloBooked at 10mins
  • 27Gueye
  • 11Di María
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 9Icardi
  • 17Dagba
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 60Letellier
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai following a set piece situation.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

  3. Post update

    Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces André Silva.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dominik Szoboszlai replaces Emil Forsberg.

  6. Post update

    Offside, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara tries a through ball, but Christopher Nkunku is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

  8. Post update

    André Silva (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

  13. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Neymar tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Willi Orban.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins RB Leipzig 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Top Stories