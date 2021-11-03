RB Leipzig v Paris Saint Germain

Attempt missed. Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai following a set piece situation.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gulácsi
- 4OrbanSubstituted forHaidaraat 45'minutes
- 2Simakan
- 32Gvardiol
- 22Mukiele
- 27Laimer
- 14AdamsBooked at 25mins
- 3Angelino
- 18Nkunku
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 59'minutes
- 33André SilvaSubstituted forPoulsenat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Haidara
- 9Poulsen
- 17Szoboszlai
- 25Olmo
- 26Kourouma Kourouma
- 31Martínez
- 38Novoa Ramos
- 39Henrichs
- 44Kampl
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeBooked at 32mins
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 18Wijnaldum
- 15DaniloBooked at 10mins
- 27Gueye
- 11Di María
- 7Mbappé
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 9Icardi
- 17Dagba
- 20Kurzawa
- 21Herrera
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
- 24Kehrer
- 28Ebimbe
- 60Letellier
- Referee:
- Andreas Ekberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces André Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dominik Szoboszlai replaces Emil Forsberg.
Post update
Offside, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara tries a through ball, but Christopher Nkunku is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
André Silva (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
Post update
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Neymar tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Willi Orban.
Second Half
Second Half begins RB Leipzig 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María.