Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 8Kroos
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 17Vázquez
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 22Isco
- 25Camavinga
- 27Blanco
- 35Gutiérrez
- 40Fuidias
Shakhtar Donetsk
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 81Trubin
- 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 5Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 22Matvienko
- 31dos Santos
- 7de Andrade Barberan
- 6Stepanenko
- 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
- 21Lourenco
- 20Mudryk
- 99Dos Santos Pedro
Substitutes
- 3da Silva Matos
- 4Kryvtsov
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 9Dentinho
- 11Marlos
- 15Bondarenko
- 19Solomon
- 25Sudakov
- 26Konoplya
- 30Pyatov
- 44Korniienko
- 45Sikan
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando.
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Mykola Matvienko tries a through ball, but Ismaily is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt missed. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Tetê.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).
Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marlon Santos.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Anatolii Trubin.