Champions League - Group D
Real MadridReal Madrid1Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk0

Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 17Vázquez
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 22Isco
  • 25Camavinga
  • 27Blanco
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 40Fuidias

Shakhtar Donetsk

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 81Trubin
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 5Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 22Matvienko
  • 31dos Santos
  • 7de Andrade Barberan
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 21Lourenco
  • 20Mudryk
  • 99Dos Santos Pedro

Substitutes

  • 3da Silva Matos
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 9Dentinho
  • 11Marlos
  • 15Bondarenko
  • 19Solomon
  • 25Sudakov
  • 26Konoplya
  • 30Pyatov
  • 44Korniienko
  • 45Sikan
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  2. Post update

    Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk with a through ball.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Mykola Matvienko tries a through ball, but Ismaily is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  12. Post update

    Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Tetê.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Fernando (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  17. Post update

    Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marlon Santos.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Anatolii Trubin.

Wednesday 3rd November 2021

