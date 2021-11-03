Champions League - Group C
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1AjaxAjax0

Borussia Dortmund v Ajax

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 24Meunier
  • 16Akanji
  • 15HummelsBooked at 29mins
  • 39WolfSubstituted forPasslackat 58'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 28Witsel
  • 22Bellingham
  • 10T HazardSubstituted forPongracicat 34'minutes
  • 27Tigges
  • 11Reus

Substitutes

  • 5Zagadou
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 21Malen
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff
  • 37Raschl

Ajax

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Pasveer
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 2Timber
  • 21Martínez
  • 17Blind
  • 4ÁlvarezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forKlaassenat 45'minutes
  • 8Gravenberch
  • 11dos Santos
  • 23Berghuis
  • 10Tadic
  • 22Haller

Substitutes

  • 3Schuurs
  • 6Klaassen
  • 7Neres Campos
  • 9Pereira da Silva
  • 15Rensch
  • 16Gorter
  • 19Labyad
  • 20Kudus
  • 25Taylor
  • 30Daramy
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 51Setford
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Felix Passlack replaces Marius Wolf because of an injury.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Ajax. Steven Berghuis tries a through ball, but Antony is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Ajax. Noussair Mazraoui tries a through ball, but Antony is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Julian Brandt.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 0.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Davy Klaassen replaces Edson Álvarez.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 0.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daley Blind.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Edson Álvarez.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Ajax. Antony tries a through ball, but Edson Álvarez is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Marius Wolf.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Marius Wolf.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG431084410
2Man City430113769
3Club Bruges411259-44
4RB Leipzig4004713-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool4400135812
2FC Porto412136-35
3Atl Madrid411246-24
4AC Milan401347-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax430111299
2B Dortmund430145-19
3Sporting42029726
4Besiktas4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid43019369
2Inter Milan42114227
3Sheriff Tiraspol42025506
4Shakhtar Donetsk401319-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories