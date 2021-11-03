Borussia Dortmund v Ajax

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Felix Passlack replaces Marius Wolf because of an injury.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 24Meunier
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsBooked at 29mins
- 39WolfSubstituted forPasslackat 58'minutes
- 19Brandt
- 28Witsel
- 22Bellingham
- 10T HazardSubstituted forPongracicat 34'minutes
- 27Tigges
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 21Malen
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- 37Raschl
Ajax
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Pasveer
- 12Mazraoui
- 2Timber
- 21Martínez
- 17Blind
- 4ÁlvarezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forKlaassenat 45'minutes
- 8Gravenberch
- 11dos Santos
- 23Berghuis
- 10Tadic
- 22Haller
Substitutes
- 3Schuurs
- 6Klaassen
- 7Neres Campos
- 9Pereira da Silva
- 15Rensch
- 16Gorter
- 19Labyad
- 20Kudus
- 25Taylor
- 30Daramy
- 31Tagliafico
- 51Setford
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Substitution
Post update
Offside, Ajax. Steven Berghuis tries a through ball, but Antony is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Post update
Offside, Ajax. Noussair Mazraoui tries a through ball, but Antony is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Julian Brandt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Davy Klaassen replaces Edson Álvarez.
Half Time
First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Edson Álvarez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Ajax. Antony tries a through ball, but Edson Álvarez is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Marius Wolf.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Marius Wolf.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.