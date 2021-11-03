Sheriff Tiraspol v Inter Milan

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.
Line-ups
Sheriff Tiraspol
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Athanasiadis
- 13Peixoto CostanzaBooked at 65mins
- 2Arboleda Hurtado
- 55Dulanto
- 15da Silva LeiteBooked at 51mins
- 21AddoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRadeljicat 62'minutes
- 31Thill
- 9Traoré
- 22KolovosBooked at 61mins
- 10Castañeda Velez
- 17Yakhshiboev
Substitutes
- 1Celeadnic
- 6Radeljic
- 8Belousov
- 16Julien
- 19Cojocari
- 33Pascenco
- 77Souza da Silva
- 98Cojocaru
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 36DarmianBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDumfriesat 45'minutes
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 22Vidal
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forPerisicat 64'minutes
- 9Dzeko
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 19Correa
- 20Calhanoglu
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic replaces Federico Dimarco.
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Post update
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Post update
Dimitris Kolovos (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Stjepan Radeljic replaces Edmund Addo.
Booking
Dimitris Kolovos (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sébastien Thill (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Post update
Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edmund Addo.
Post update
Offside, Sheriff Tiraspol. Cristiano tries a through ball, but Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Inter Milan 1. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Post update
Hand ball by Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol).