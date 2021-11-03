Champions League - Group D
Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol0Inter MilanInter Milan1

Sheriff Tiraspol v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Sheriff Tiraspol

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Athanasiadis
  • 13Peixoto CostanzaBooked at 65mins
  • 2Arboleda Hurtado
  • 55Dulanto
  • 15da Silva LeiteBooked at 51mins
  • 21AddoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRadeljicat 62'minutes
  • 31Thill
  • 9Traoré
  • 22KolovosBooked at 61mins
  • 10Castañeda Velez
  • 17Yakhshiboev

Substitutes

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 6Radeljic
  • 8Belousov
  • 16Julien
  • 19Cojocari
  • 33Pascenco
  • 77Souza da Silva
  • 98Cojocaru

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36DarmianBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDumfriesat 45'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 22Vidal
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forPerisicat 64'minutes
  • 9Dzeko
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 19Correa
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamSheriff TiraspolAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home3
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.

  2. Booking

    Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic replaces Federico Dimarco.

  4. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

  7. Post update

    Dimitris Kolovos (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Stjepan Radeljic replaces Edmund Addo.

  9. Booking

    Dimitris Kolovos (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sébastien Thill (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  14. Post update

    Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edmund Addo.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Sheriff Tiraspol. Cristiano tries a through ball, but Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  18. Post update

    Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Inter Milan 1. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG431084410
2Man City430113769
3Club Bruges411259-44
4RB Leipzig4004713-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool4400135812
2FC Porto412136-35
3Atl Madrid411246-24
4AC Milan401347-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax430111299
2B Dortmund430145-19
3Sporting42029726
4Besiktas4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid43019369
2Inter Milan42114227
3Sheriff Tiraspol42025506
4Shakhtar Donetsk401319-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories