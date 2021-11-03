Manchester United defender Raphael Varane out for a month with hamstring injury

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Raphael Varane discusses his injury with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he leaves the pitch against Atalanta
Varane went off after 38 minutes against Atalanta, having only returned from a groin injury against Spurs on Saturday

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is set to be out for about a month with a hamstring injury.

Varane suffered the injury in Tuesday's Champions League draw at Atalanta and was substituted in the first half.

The 28-year-old France international, who joined United for £34m from Real Madrid in August, had only just returned from a groin problem.

He will now miss crucial Premier League games against Manchester City and Chelsea.

Fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof missed the trip to Atalanta, leaving United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer facing a defensive headache for the visit of neighbours Manchester City on Saturday given skipper Harry Maguire has struggled for his best form and Phil Jones has not been involved in a first-team game for almost two years.

