Rodrigo Muniz's late brace took Fulham's tally to seven and left Blackburn shell-shocked

Blackburn Rovers must "reflect and then draw a line" under Wednesday's 7-0 Championship home defeat by Fulham, says boss Tony Mowbray.

Rovers had Jan Paul van Hecke sent off at 2-0 in the first-half and the visitors made light of the numerical advantage to score another five.

It was the club's heaviest home defeat, and came on the back of consecutive wins in the second-tier.

"As a coach you know your team," Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We will reflect on it and try to rebuild some level of belief to go into the next game on Saturday.

"We'll pore over it with the team, but it's only the second time in a year we've lost by more than one goal.

"If it was happening on a regular basis then you could say there was a soft underbelly, but I don't think that's the case.

"We played against a very good side who were very ruthless and we have to draw a line under it and move on."

His side's last defeat by more than one goal was the 2-0 loss to Bournemouth in April, and before that a 2-0 loss at Swansea in October 2020.

Blackburn are by no means the only side that Fulham have cut loose on this season, even if the scoreline is the most eye-catching.

Birmingham, Huddersfield, QPR and Nottingham Forest have all had four or more goals put past them by Marco Silva's side this season, while third-placed West Brom conceded three at the weekend.

Defeats such as this leave a scar on even a manager as experienced as Mowbray, who at 57 has coached at clubs as big as Celtic, Middlesbrough and the Baggies before his time in Lancashire.

"It's the same for me as it is for the players," the Redcar-born Teessider added.

"It's not nice, but I try to put into perspective where we are and who we are and it's not something regular.

"It's not in the DNA of this team and sometimes you just have accept you were beaten by the better team."