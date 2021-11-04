Last updated on .From the section Southend

Stan Collymore only had one explosive season at Southend before he was signed by Nottingham Forest for around £2m

Ex-England striker Stan Collymore has been named senior football strategist by former club Southend United.

Collymore had been working with the club in a volunteer capacity since Phil Brown's managerial exit last month.

The 50-year-old, who earned the club about £2m when joined Nottingham Forest in 1993, will work across commercial, media and football areas.

"Stan will be a real asset to us, his knowledge and contacts are phenomenal," chief executive Tom Lawrence said.

"In addition to helping the board with football strategy, Stan will be assisting with player recruitment and he will be working across the media and commercial departments too."

Collymore impressed Forest enough in his one season at Roots Hall to earn his move to the City Ground and after helping them into Europe following promotion to the Premier League, he then moved on to Liverpool.

His playing career saw him win three caps and took in 10 clubs both in England and in Spain, the Stone-born forward has since worked extensively in broadcast media as a football pundit and commentator.

He returned to Southend after volunteering his services and having been part of a panel that appointed manager Kevin Maher, had been in negotiations with the National League club about a formal role.

Collymore said: "Southend was my happiest time as a player, so the ability to be able to come back and give something again is very exciting."