Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Aston Villa have three league wins to their name this season

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is refusing to panic despite growing pressure due to a poor run of form.

Four successive Premier League defeats, most recently against West Ham last weekend, have seen Villa drop to 15th, and fan unrest has increased.

But the former Brentford manager says he is not overly concerned about his future.

"I think the perception from outside of the football club is always different," Smith said.

"If you're asking me if I sleep well, yes, I sleep well. I still play well at golf. My wife is still talking to me so, if that answers your question, then yes, I feel fine.

"There is no panic, we're in control and determined to put things right. There has been a reaction from all the players because they are disappointed with the results."

Smith, who led Villa to promotion in 2019, believes his side will improve soon. After selling Jack Grealish in the summer, big changes were made to the side with the arrivals of Danny Ings, Emilano Buendia and Leon Bailey.

"We are not far from turning it around and we are in a determined mood, that's for sure. There is a collective responsibility and the players have been working hard," he said.

"I've been in this situation and we stayed up in our first season in the Premier League.

"I'm happy to take the criticism for them. I'm a big boy, I've been in professional football since I was 16 years old so I've seen an awful lot of things."