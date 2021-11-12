Last updated on .From the section Football

Rob Page has been in charge of Wales for 17 games, winning seven, drawing six and losing four

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Wales v Belarus Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales can take another step towards securing a top-two finish in their World Cup qualifying group when they host Belarus on Saturday.

Wales are already guaranteed a play-off place having won their Nations League group last year.

But to have any chance of a home draw they must finish second in their World Cup qualifying group, for which victory over Belarus is vital.

"It is great to know that we have a play-off," said Wales boss Rob Page.

"It feels very good and takes the pressure off a little bit.

"At the moment we have two games left [against Belarus and Belgium] and an opportunity to give us a more favourable tie in a play-off.

"Our full aim is on that, we want to finish second and win both games.

"We want to build that momentum and take it into March."

Wales could theoretically qualify automatically - they are five points behind Group E leaders Belgium with two games to go - but they would need the world's number one ranked side to lose to Estonia as well as to Page's men in Cardiff.

Therefore, the play-offs are Wales' likeliest route to a first World Cup since 1958.

They can secure a top-two finish with four points from their final two qualifiers at home to Belarus on Saturday and Belgium on Tuesday.

That would enhance their chances of - but not guarantee - a home draw in the play-offs.

Team news

Having been depleted for their matches in September and October, Wales have a healthier looking squad for this fixture.

The most notable returning player is captain Gareth Bale, who has recovered from a torn hamstring and is set to win his 100th cap.

"There is a lot of dialogue going on with the medical team and Gareth himself," said Page.

"Everybody has to be 100% on board and he has to be comfortable himself.

"He has pushed himself and he is 100% at this moment in time and more than happy to start the games.

"We just have to manage the minutes accordingly after that. We will see how he goes after the first game and take it from there."

Bale is ‘absolutely amazing’, says Hennessey

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is also back, but Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore is suspended.

Eight Wales players are one yellow card away from suspension. They are Chris Gunter, James Lawrence, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Harry Wilson, Sorba Thomas and Aaron Ramsey.

If any of those are booked against Belarus, they will be suspended for Tuesday's match against Belgium.

Any players who avoid a caution against Belarus but are booked against Belgium will be banned for the play-off semi-final in March, played over one leg - but it is believed Uefa's member associations are lobbying for that rule to be changed.

Match facts