McPake received red cards during games at Dens Park in September and October

Dundee manager James McPake will not serve a touchline ban after picking up two red cards this season.

McPake was sent to the stands after a touchline fracas in his team's 2-1 home win against Aberdeen on 16 October.

However, it was deemed he had no case to answer after a Scottish FA disciplinary hearing on Thursday.

In September, he was red carded after a 1-0 loss to Rangers at Dens Park, having confronted officials about a decision not to award a penalty.

On that occasion, the 37-year-old accepted a one-match suspension.