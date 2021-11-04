Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran keeper McCarey sees red for clash with teammate Burns

The Irish FA's Disciplinary Committee has handed Aaron McCarey an extra two-game ban after the Glentoran goalkeeper struck team-mate Bobby Burns.

McCarey was found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute at an IFA hearing on Wednesday night, with his additional ban starting on 8 November.

The Glens stopper had already received an automatic three-match suspension.

McCarey was red-carded for lashing out at Burns after Coleraine scored an equaliser in a 2-2 draw at the Oval.

The match took place on 16 October, with McCarey charged by the governing body later that week under Article 17 of their Articles of Association.

His initial three-match ban was for violent conduct, with McCarey having also grabbed defender Burns' shirt when he was on the ground.

Glentoran have the right to appeal the further two-match suspension.