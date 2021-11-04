Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

'The future is bright' - NI boss Baraclough optimistic with new deal on the horizon

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says a new contract with the Irish FA to remain in the job is "very close" to being finalised.

The deal will take in the upcoming Nations League and European Championship qualifying campaigns.

The IFA board unanimously agreed to extend his contract in October and negotiations on the length of the extension have been taking place.

"Hopefully we can tie it up very quickly," said Baraclough.

"It's just a matter of making sure everything is right legally and right for both sides.

"For me, I'm just speaking to the people I lean on and for the IFA, the same. It should be pretty quick and then we can move on. We are very, very close."

Baraclough's current contract expires after the World Cup qualifiers, which conclude with home games against Lithuania and Italy on 12 and 15 November.

He succeeded Michael O'Neill in the role on an 18-month deal in June 2020.

Early in the 50-year-old's tenure, Northern Ireland reached the Euro 2020 qualification play-off final but lost to Slovakia, while their hopes of reaching next year's World Cup in Qatar were ended with three games remaining following a defeat by Switzerland.

The ex-Motherwell manager had long made clear his desire to stay beyond the initial deal, repeatedly stating his intention to expand the existing player pool and bringing through a new generation of young players with an eye on Euro 2024.

He stepped into the role having previously managed the under-21s when O'Neill was at the helm of the senior side.

Ian Baraclough signed an 18-month contract when he was appointed NI manager in June 2020

'For me, it has been very positive'

"I'm delighted that they [the IFA] see what we are trying to do and everyone is collectively working towards that," added Baraclough.

"Performances have in the main been very good during a really rocky period. These have been uncertain times for everybody but I think we have navigated the ship very well.

"There was disappointment we haven't qualified for the World Cup but that was always going to be a massive ask.

"The players we have brought in, the cohesion in the squad, how we've dealt with so many players being out injured, has been very good.

"Young players are now coming through, the future is bright and hopefully we can see the fruits of our labours in the next few years.

"For me, it has been very positive. There was a certain amount of unknown going into the senior squad and people asking questions of me.

"Hopefully on the journey they have enjoyed it and we are getting better all the time.

"There are going to be dips along the way as you're working with a 'newish' group, young players who are learning how to win games of football."

Liverpool's Conor Bradley is among the promising young players who have broken into the Northern Ireland squad

After the encounters with Italy and Lithuania, Northern Ireland's next competitive fixtures are in June.

The draw for the Nations League will take place in December, with the competition providing a possible Euros play-off route.

Four Nations League games are scheduled for a 14-day period at the end of the club season in June.