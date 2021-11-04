Last updated on .From the section England

Jadon Sancho played in England's World Cup qualifying win away to Andorra on 9 October but has struggled for form at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham have been recalled to the England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers with Albania and San Marino.

There is no place in the squad for Jadon Sancho or his Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard.

England play Albania at Wembley on 12 November before rounding off their qualifying campaign away to San Marino on 15 November.

They require four points from those games to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who last played for the Three Lions on 5 September, also returns to the squad.

Forward Rashford has not played for England since the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy in July.

He returned after shoulder surgery on 16 October and has scored three goals in five appearances.

Lingard and Sancho both made the last squad but both have experienced issues with lack of form and game time.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, 18, was left out of the squad for last month's qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling

Analysis

BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty

Jadon Sancho's frustrating start to his Manchester United career following his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund has suffered another setback as he is dropped from England's squad.

The 21-year-old has been a peripheral figure at Old Trafford and has been pushed even further to the margins by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. He has consequently struggled for game time, which has cost him his England place.

Gareth Southgate clearly feels he has enough weaponry in the wide positions with players such as Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, leaving Sancho with a fight on his hands to play for both club and country.

There has been a lot of support for in-form Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale to push Everton's Jordan Pickford for the number one slot but the latter is trusted by Southgate and has never let England down so it would be a major surprise to see any change in that position.