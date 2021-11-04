Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hannah Cain played for England at under-17, 19 and 21 level before representing Wales as a senior international.

Leicester and Wales midfielder Hannah Cain has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.

Cain, who has played in four of Leicester's five Women's Super League (WSL) games this season, suffered the injury in a friendly match.

The 22-year made her Wales debut last month in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Estonia in Cardiff.

"Losing her will be a big blow," Leicester boss Jonathan Morgan said.

Cain has been selected in the past two Wales squads after switching allegiance from England.

Morgan says the injury comes at a time where Cain had been buoyed by making her international bow at Cardiff City Stadium as Wales thumped Estonia in front of a record crowd.

"From an attacking point of view, she came back from the international break on fire to be honest," he added.

"Obviously we are there to wish her a speedy recovery and give her all the support she needs to get back to where she needs to be.

"For Hannah, it's a big blow for her from a personal point of view. She's had two really big injuries in two seasons.

"We just need to support her from a mental point of view as well as a physical point of view. She will come back much stronger and much better after it."