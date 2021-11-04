Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Aaron Connolly remained on the Republic bench for last month's wins over Azerbaijan and Qatar as Callum Robinson notched five goals in the two games

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly has been left out of the Republic of Ireland squad for their two final World Cup qualifiers.

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny said Connolly, 21, had been left out because of a heel injury.

But also speaking on Thursday, Brighton boss Graham Potter said Connolly's injury was "minor", indicating he had been available for selection.

"Aaron is not confident with the heel injury at the moment," said Kenny.

"I went to Leicester last week to watch Aaron and Shane Duffy play. He's had a heel issue since then. He hasn't been able to train at all.

"I spoke to Graham midweek. He hasn't been training for Brighton. I spoke to Aaron yesterday. He didn't feel he was right. Possibly he could technically be available next week but he hasn't been training."

Connolly will 'respect' Kenny decision - Potter

Speaking at a Brighton news conference, Potter said that he believed Connolly would be "frustrated and disappointed not to play for his country because he wants to do that".

"At the same time, he'll respect the decision of Stephen," added the Brighton boss.

"You have to accept that the coach makes those decisions and that's what Aaron does."

Connolly was not named in the Brighton squad for last weekend's 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool after playing in the Carabao Cup defeat by Leicester a couple of days earlier.

The Brighton striker did not feature in last month's wins over Azerbaijan and Qatar when Callum Robinson hit five goals.

Seamus Coleman missed last month's wins over Azerbaijan and Qatar because of a hamstring injury

With skipper Seamus Coleman, 33, returning after recovering from a hamstring injury, Cyrus Christie, Harry Arter and Liam Scales also miss out as Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne return after suspension.

Kenny's side will face Portugal at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 11 November before taking on Luxembourg away in their final qualifier three days later.

Robbie Brady, who has 57 Republic caps, is again left out despite signing for Bournemouth two weeks ago.

Brady, 29, was omitted from the squad for the Republic's five games in September and October as he was without a club at that stage after being released by Burnley and he is yet to have any first-team action for the Cherries.

St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath is included despite being out of action for his club since being stretchered off in the game against Rangers with a hip injury.

Caoimhin Kelleher is also named in the squad following his inclusion on the Liverpool bench for Tuesday's Champions League win over Atletico Madrid after being unavailable for his club's two previous games because of illness.

The Republic's hopes of qualifying were ended by a dismal start to their qualifying campaign - which included a home defeat by Luxembourg - but last month's back-to-back wins have helped ease the pressure on Kenny as he hopes to receive a contract extension before his current deal runs out next summer.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Kelleher (Liverpool), Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Manning (Swansea City), Stevens (Sheffield United), McClean (Wigan Athletic), Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Egan (Sheffield United), Omobamidele (Norwich City), Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Cullen (Anderlecht), Hendrick (Newcastle United), Knight (Derby County), Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Browne (Preston North End), McGrath (St. Mirren).

Forwards: Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Idah (Norwich City), Collins (Cardiff City), Keane (Wigan Athletic), Ogbene (Rotherham United), Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).