Scotland international Caroline Weir joined Manchester City in 2018

Manchester City maintained their 100% record in the League Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win against Championship leaders Durham.

Filippa Angeldahl put the hosts ahead and Caroline Weir marked her 100th City appearance by doubling their lead.

Gareth Taylor's side were dominant throughout, with the visitors failing to have a shot on goal.

Janine Beckie rounded off the scoring for City, who have now won both of their Group B matches.

Meanwhile, first-half goals from Grace McCatty and Holly Manders helped Sunderland move to the top of Group A with a 2-1 victory against Blackburn.

Farah Crompton scored late on for Blackburn, who remain bottom of the group.