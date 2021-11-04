Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibs are already signatories to the pledge and other SPFL clubs are expected to follow suit

The Scottish FA will sign up to a United Nations climate action pledge to become carbon neutral by 2040.

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Fifa, the International Olympic Committee and England's Premier League announced on Wednesday their commitment to the Sports for Climate Action Framework.

It also includes a promise to halve carbon emissions by 2030.

So far, Hibernian are Scottish football's only signatories among over 200 sports clubs and bodies.

The SFA and SPFL recently released a statement outlining their own sustainability commitment that includes a pledge to reduce carbon emissions from energy, waste and water by 10% by the end of the year.

It is understood the SFA will sign the UN pledge in the coming weeks.

The matter will also be discussed at an SPFL board meeting later this month, where clubs are expected to give their backing.

Both governing bodies have been in talks with the Scottish government in recent weeks about a sustainability strategy.

The Sports for Climate Action Framework has two overarching objectives: achieving a clear trajectory for the global sports community to combat climate change and using sports as a tool to drive climate awareness and action.

What has been pledged?

The Sports for Climate Action Framework external-link was launched three years ago in Poland but had no specific targets, instead committing signatories to five key principles including reducing overall climate impact and promoting greater environmental responsibility.

This mirrored the approach of the wider challenge of getting stakeholders to the negotiating table and therefore it did not build in transparency or accountability.

Wednesday's announcement means that all signatories to the original framework will need to recommit - and as part of the commitment, they agree to submit plans for concrete actions they will take to meet the targets, and to report annually on overall progress.

Sports for Climate Action Framework targets A 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 Net zero by 2040 Annual reporting of progress and footprint data

The pledge was made at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, where a number of leading figures are discussing sport's role in supporting the aims of the Paris Agreement, an international climate change treaty signed in December 2015.

Patricia Espinosa, the United Nations' climate change executive secretary, said: "Since we launched the Sports for Climate Action Framework, more than 280 sports organisations have committed to the overarching objectives of aligning sport with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"The sector eagerly took up the challenge, but also told us that they want to do more and to do it faster."

The IOC was among the first to sign up to the new measures, with president Thomas Bach saying last week: "The climate crisis is arguably the biggest challenge humanity is facing.

"By further reducing our carbon emissions, we strengthen our contribution to the realisation of the Paris Agreement, follow the latest science on climate change and contribute better to this global effort.

"We urge all other sports organisations to follow suit."