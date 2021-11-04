Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Howe spent eight years in charge of Bournemouth

Newcastle are close to an agreement with Eddie Howe to become the club's new manager, BBC Sport understands.

It is hoped the former Bournemouth boss will be in charge for Saturday's Premier League match at Brighton.

Howe, 43, has not been in management since he left the Cherries in August 2020 following the club's relegation from the top flight.

The Magpies had approached Villarreal manager Unai Emery to succeed Steve Bruce, but he turned them down.

Howe is familiar with Newcastle players Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie from his time at Bournemouth, having led the club from League One to the Premier League, where they stayed for five seasons.

More to follow.