Ianis Hagi came off the bench to resuce a point for Rangers in Denmark

Rangers must "drastically" improve if they are to progress in the Europa League, says ex-player Richard Foster.

Thursday's draw with Brondby in Denmark drew Rangers level on points with second-placed Sparta Prague in Group A.

And a win of two clear goals for Rangers when Sparta visit on 25 November would secure the runners-up place for Steven Gerrard's side.

"It's still in Rangers' hands but what Rangers are going to turn up? That's the question," said Foster.

"You look at the table, it's good. Yes, it's in their hands but they do need to lift their level of performance quite drastically in the next couple of weeks in preparation for that game."

Brondby led through Leon Balogun's own goal but substitute Ianis Hagi scored with 13 minutes remaining to keep the Scottish champions three points ahead of the Danes.

And Partick Thistle defender Foster, who had two spells at Ibrox, added: "If they play against Sparta even at home, like they did tonight then they're not going to get anything from that game."

Gerrard admitted he perhaps "got the front three wrong" after starting with Joe Aribo, Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala, with Hagi, Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe playing the last 34 minutes.

"It's there for us - Ibrox, full house, massive game," the manager said of Sparta's visit.

'Consistency levels just aren't there' - analysis

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson

If they can get a positive result and the goals that are required against Sparta at a packed Ibrox, they've got an opportunity. They've got to find a way to start games the way that they're finishing games right now.

There's been a result or performance once a month since the start of the season, where Steven Gerrard's gone, 'that's more like us, that's more like what we were last season'. And then you get the dip; two, three games it's maybe not quite as good. The consistency levels just aren't there.