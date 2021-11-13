Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ben Kennedy scored a late winner as Crusaders beat Linfield 2-1 in a pulsating Irish Premiership encounter at Seaview.

Paul Heatley and Kennedy scored second-half goals after Christy Manzinga had given Linfield the lead.

Leaders Cliftonville fought back to defeat Warrenpoint Town 4-2 while Glentoran beat Ballymena United 4-0.

Coleraine beat Dungannon Swifts 2-0, Larne battled past Glenavon 3-2 and Portadown and Carrick Rangers drew 2-2.

After kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes to allow visiting supporters to get into a sold-out Seaview, the Crusaders nearly made the breakthrough when Kennedy's goal-bound free-kick was well clawed away by Chris Johns, and the Linfield stopper quickly reacted to keep Johnny McMurray out from the rebound.

That sparked the game into life and Jordan Stewart saw a couple of chances well blocked by the home defence before Josh Robinson's back-post header was into the side netting at the other end.

Linfield made the breakthrough just before the break when Manzinga cut inside on the edge of the area and curled a low effort beyond the reach of Jonathan Tuffey and into the bottom corner.

Crusaders won a penalty right at the start of the second half when Chris Shields brought down the excellent Adam Lecky but Kennedy failed to capitalise from the spot and hit the top of the bar from 12 yards.

However Crusaders drew level when Paul Heatley fired past Johns from close range five minutes after the restart from another Lecky flick on, and Jordan Forsythe hit the post moments later with a fine, curled effort from the edge of the area.

Johnny McMurray and Stewart had chances at either end but Kennedy capitalised on some slack Linfield defending to lob Johns and hit the winner with six minutes to play.

Stewart had a gilt-edged chance with the final attack of the game but he volleyed into the side netting from eight yards, which means Linfield are nine points off pace setters Cliftonville ahead of next week's game between the sides.

Cliftonville continue flying start

It was top versus bottom at Milltown and the pacesetting Reds prevailed against a spirited Point side to stay five points clear at the Premiership summit.

The north Belfast visitors were cruising at 2-0 up after just eight minutes as Levi Ives rifled in the opener before Ryan Curran slotted home number two.

Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley wasted a chance to add a third before the hosts produced an impressive fightback to go in level at the break.

Point skipper Daniel Byrne headed into the bottom corner before Reds defender Johnny Addis diverted Alan O'Sullivan's cross into his own net.

The basement boys frustrated Cliftonville until Ryan Curran headed in from an Ives corner on 72 minutes.

Reds substitute Daniel Kearns sealed the points with a minute left courtesy of a delightful 30-yard lob over keeper Conor Mitchell.

Larne hold off battling Glenavon

Larne secured a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Glenavon to remain in second place in the Irish Premiership table.

Ben Doherty gave Tiernan Lynch's men a second-minute lead when he crashed home a well-hit first-time shot from a Navid Nasseri cross.

Jeff Hughes doubled their lead soon after when Glenavon failed to clear a corner and, when it dropped to the home captain, his first touch, turn and finish were superb to give James Taylor no chance.

Peter Campbell pulled a goal back for the visitors on 36 minutes when he rounded Rohan Ferguson and finished well, before Davy McDaid tapped home a pinpoint Doherty cross to restore the hosts' two-goal lead at the break.

The second half was a much tighter affair, with Glenavon fighting back well and getting a goal back midway through the half. It looked like a second for Campbell, though it may have taken a touch as it squeezed in at the near post.

Coleraine keep in touch

Coleraine claimed a ninth clean sheet in their last 10 games in all competition with a routine 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.

After a low-key opening, the home side broke the deadlock on 31 minutes.

Jamie Glackin clipped in a cross from the right and Matthew Shevlin rose at the near post to nod home a rising header, despite Swifts keeper Dwayne Nelson's best efforts to keep it out.

Shevlin turned provider for Coleraine's second goal four minutes into the second half when his cross was headed home from six yards by Cathair Friel.

The victory takes Coleraine above Linfield and into third place in the league table.

Jay Donnelly scored twice as Glentoran hammered Ballymena United

Donnelly stars as Glens hammer Ballymena

Jay Donnelly scored twice as Glentoran moved up to fourth place in the table with an ultimately convincing win over Ballymena United at the Oval.

Donnelly side-footed home after just 45 seconds for the opener and added a second deep into first-half injury-time, firing home after meeting Conor McMenamin's ball from the left.

The impressive McMenamin grabbed the third with a thumping 25-yard shot into the roof of the net on 71 minutes.

Two substitutes combined for the fourth in added time at the end of the game, ex-United player Shay McCartan delivering the pass from the left for Ben Cushnie to slot home.

Carrick fight back against Portadown

Carrick Rangers staged a stirring comeback to come from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Shamrock Park

Carrick keeper Neil Shields made a remarkable early double save from Chris Lavery and George Tipton before the home side opened the scoring on 11 minutes.

A Portadown corner wasn't properly cleared and when Reece Jordan returned the ball into the penalty area, defender Michael Ruddy was on hand to glance home a header.

The Ports doubled their advantage on 33 minutes. Skipper Lee Bonis laid the ball off to Oisin Conaty whose shot from the edge of the penalty area didn't look particularly fiercely struck but the ball somehow escaped the grasp of Shields and ended up in the net.

Carrick were much more of an attacking threat after the interval and found a way back into the game on 71 minutes when Lloyd Anderson poked home from Ben Tilney's left-wing cross.

And the visitors grabbed a well-deserved equaliser in the final minute when David Cushley's corner kick was headed home by Jordan Gibson.