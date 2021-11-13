Paddy Burns and Lewis McGarvey grew up together and played in youth teams together before moving to the USA.

"It's madness that we have come the whole way across the world and now we are facing each other in a final."

Imagine the build up. You grow up together, become best friends, play football for the same school, county and Northern Ireland youth teams.

However, as is often the case, the time comes to head away for university, in this case the United States.

Then, 18 months on, you are reunited once more - but this time on opposing teams.

That is exactly the fate which Paddy Burns and Lewis McGarvey, who will compete for the Atlantic Coast Conference final on Sunday for Notre Dame and Duke respectively.

It's the biggest prize in American college football, or soccer if you are that way inclined, and Burns says it is "crazy" he will face his friend in the decider.

"It is a weird one to be playing against him, there's no doubt about that," said Burns.

"Lewis is one of my best friends from back home. I have played alongside him in a lot of big games, with him at left centre back and me at left back.

"Since we moved out to the USA we would call each other regularly. I'm very fortunate where I haven't been that homesick, and I know Lewis is the same, but it is nice to have that voice on the end of the phone."

Lewis McGarvey and Paddy Burns have won numerous trophies with St Malachy's and Northern Ireland

Burns and McGarvey have achieved a lot of success together. They played in the same academy as children before lining out for St Malachy's - a grammar school in Belfast - and won the Schools' Cup in 2018.

The have also played for County Antrim at various levels at the famous Super Cup NI, before helping Northern Ireland Under-18s win the Centenary Shield in 2019 and beat Germany before they moved to their respective Colleges in the USA.

"We have a lot of the same friends back home. I'm sure they will be watching the game and it will be interesting to see who they are supporting - I'll be able to see who my real mates are," he joked.

"When we were back home and made the decision to come to America we joked about the potential of going toe-to-toe in a final, and he we are.

"If it comes to a penalty shootout - he knows my favourite side and I know his favourite side, but hopefully it doesn't come to that.

"My team-mates are trying to ask me for his strengths and weaknesses and so on. Fair play to Lewis, he loves playing at Duke and they absolutely love him there."

Notre Dame have never won the ACC tournament while Duke last triumphed in 2006

While it is a big occasion for both players, it's also massive for their Colleges. Notre Dame have never triumphed in the ACC final and Duke are aiming to end their 15-year drought.

The sides drew 1-1 in Indiana in the regular season, but now the biggest prize is on the line. The pair have won a lot of trophies together but on Sunday only one can triumph in North Carolina.

"We have the chance to make history," added Burns.

"Don't get me wrong, I hope we get the win but it will be special to share the pitch with one of my best friends."

NI's U21s should look to the States

Burns believes Pitt, who Notre Dame beat in the semi-final, are the best team in College Football and would challenge for titles if they were in the Irish Premiership in Northern Ireland.

After featuring for NI youth teams are various levels, Burns believes College football is the perfect platform and NI's Under-21 teams should look at players featuring in the States.

"It's pretty special that we are playing nearly every minute for our teams and playing at a high level of college soccer," added the 21-year-old, whose main goal is to be drafted into the MLS when he graduates from College.

"I think Northern Ireland's Under-21 squad should look to college teams, especially the Atlantic Coast Conference. There are so many good players and so many good teams, so when you have Northern Irish lads who are doing well then it would be nice to get some recognition for that."

Despite their Colleges being 12 hours apart, McGarvey and Burns have travelled to American cities together.

He added: "I think there is a perception that is someone goes to an American College they have chosen a party lifestyle, but that could not be further from the truth. I think it is underrated back home.

"We are training every single day, we are in great shape. It's not just Lewis and myself, there are so many others who have played for Northern Ireland as youth internationals.

"The final gives us a platform to show what we can do on the biggest stage of all when it comes to college soccer.

"It's a long way away, but if we keep doing well at College who knows what can happen? Whether it is the MLS or another league, even the Irish League - we are focused on helping our Colleges at the moment and whatever happens after that happens."

Studying on a plane

Burns played for Glenavon's first team while McGarvey came through the ranks at fellow Irish Premiership club Glentoran

After his freshman year at Notre Dame was impacted by Covid-19, Burns says he feels more at home in his second year. After beating Pitt in Wednesday's semi-final, there were no celebrations for the Fighting Irish players and their attentions immediately turned to their studies and exams.

"We won on Wednesday night and I had an exam on Thursday. I was studying on the plane on the way back and then was staying up late," added Burns.

"At Notre Dame everyone is in the same boat. As soon as we were on our way back from the semi-final there was no celebrating, everyone had their laptops and books out straight away and were studying on the trip home.

"Travelling is the toughest aspect because you are missing classes and you have to reschedule some exams. Working on planes, buses and hotels is far from ideal but we do have a lot of support.

"You don't really have too much time to think about the game. That is just college soccer for you. We have been playing two games a week from about August. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't feeling it in my legs a bit but we have one final push on Sunday and hopefully we can get the job done."