League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers2CreweCrewe Alexandra0

Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Crewe Alexandra

Josh Sheehan scores a penalty
Josh Sheehan's penalty early in the second half was his first goal in just over two months

Bolton ended a five-game winless streak in League One as an inspired second-half showing earned a 2-0 win over bottom club Crewe.

Ian Evatt's side, with only one point from a possible 15 prior to the Cheshire club's visit, struggled in the opening 45 minutes, resulting in murmurings of fans' disapproval at the interval.

But the game changed in Wanderers' favour four minutes after the restart. Luke Offord failed to clear his penalty area and keeper David Richards brought down Amadou Bakayoko as the striker tussled for the loose ball.

Josh Sheehan sent Richards the wrong way, ending an 11-game goal drought with his fourth of the season.

Wanderers doubled their lead five minutes later. Elias Kachunga crossed from the byeline and Bakayoko converted from four yards to register his first league goal since the opening day of the campaign.

Crewe's latest setback still leaves them six points off safety after a 10th defeat in 17 games.

Alex were not without chances but Joel Dixon saved from Michael Williams and Scott Kashket while Madger Gomes hit the post in stoppage time.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Dixon
  • 23Isgrove
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 15Aimson
  • 3John
  • 4Williams
  • 8Sheehan
  • 24KachungaBooked at 2mins
  • 20Lee
  • 17Afolayan
  • 11BakayokoSubstituted forAmaechiat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gilks
  • 6Johnston
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 14Amaechi
  • 25Thomason
  • 27Baptiste
  • 29Gordon

Crewe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 31Richards
  • 3Adebisi
  • 6OffordBooked at 90mins
  • 5Thomas
  • 28Williams
  • 15McFadzean
  • 8Lowery
  • 35Robertson
  • 17GomesBooked at 35mins
  • 12MandronBooked at 10minsSubstituted forPorterat 76'minutes
  • 7LongBooked at 28minsSubstituted forKashketat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Jääskeläinen
  • 9Porter
  • 14Finney
  • 16Murphy
  • 18Griffiths
  • 20Lundstram
  • 36Kashket
Referee:
James Bell
Attendance:
13,804

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Crewe Alexandra 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Crewe Alexandra 0.

  3. Post update

    Madger Gomes (Crewe Alexandra) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Declan John (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra).

  8. Booking

    Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Luke Offord (Crewe Alexandra).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Robertson (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rio Adebisi.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Xavier Amaechi.

  13. Post update

    Xavier Amaechi (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Michael Williams (Crewe Alexandra).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Kashket (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Xavier Amaechi replaces Amadou Bakayoko.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Will Aimson (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lloyd Isgrove (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Terell Thomas.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amadou Bakayoko (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan John.

Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Comment posted by CardiffWhite, today at 22:35

    Routine win & deserved for the Whites. It was centre back Offord who conceded the pen, not the keeper - first gift we have had in a long time, usually it's us been giving them away.

    As always Crewe try to play the right way, but they really looked short up front tonight. Once the first goal went in it was comfortable.

    Isgrove MOTM, he was really on it tonight.

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 22:27

    Nice one Horwich, climbing steadily.

  • Comment posted by Gary white, today at 22:27

    no comment

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 12th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan16111430131734
2Plymouth1696128141433
3Rotherham1694329121731
4Wycombe169432620631
5Sunderland159152521428
6Oxford Utd158342617927
7MK Dons157442721625
8Sheff Wed166732015525
9Ipswich166553425923
10Bolton176472426-222
11Cambridge165742224-222
12Burton166461621-522
13Accrington156361925-621
14Lincoln City165562020020
15Portsmouth165561921-220
16Cheltenham165562027-720
17Wimbledon154562024-417
18Charlton164482124-316
19Gillingham163761521-616
20Morecambe164392530-515
21Shrewsbury164391522-715
22Fleetwood153572627-114
23Doncaster1633101129-1812
24Crewe1716101231-199
View full League One table

