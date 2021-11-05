Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Firmino came on as a substitute against Atletico but lasted barely half an hour

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino could be out for more than four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Fimino, 30, who has scored four goals in eight Premier League games this season, picked up the injury in Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said losing the Brazilian was "a blow".

"We are talking weeks, still. More than four. I'd consider that a serious injury," said the German.

Midfielder Curtis Jones and defender Joe Gomez have also been ruled out of Sunday's trip to West Ham.

"Curtis is a completely different story [to Firmino]," said Klopp. "He was very unlucky in training - he got a finger that scratched the eye. He is on the way back but we have to see how long exactly.

"He will be back after the international break, for sure, but in the international break we have to see when he can start doing proper stuff again.

"And Joey, hopefully after the international break as well."

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League, three points behind leaders Chelsea. After Sunday, they do not play again until they host Arsenal in the league on 20 November.