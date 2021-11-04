Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Ross County
Head coach Robbie Neilson is adamant that Hearts provide the best platform for John Souttar to fulfil his Scotland ambitions as talks over a new contract for the defender continue. (Times)
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass reckons striker Christian Ramirez has what it takes to be the Premiership's top scorer and earn a World Cup place with the United States. (Daily Record)
Manager Ange Postecoglou targets Europa League qualification after Celtic's 3-2 win over Ferencvaros in Budapest. (Scottish Sun)
"We left it too late by starting at half-time," says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard as he laments a slow start in last night's 1-1 draw at Brondby in the Europa League. (Daily Record)
Ross County boss Malky Mackay does not want punishment for Hibs after their Covid-19 cancellations but highlights "unfair" League Cup forfeits for his club under the same circumstances. (Football Scotland)
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin insists the coronavirus outbreak at Hibs should serve as a reality check to all clubs across Scotland. (Herald)
Police in Copenhagen say they made four arrests after various incidents of crowd trouble surrounding Rangers' clash with Brondby. (Scottish Sun)
Former Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard insists he didn't 'down tools' prior to leaving the club for Crystal Palace earlier this year. (Scotsman)