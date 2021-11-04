Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Head coach Robbie Neilson is adamant that Hearts provide the best platform for John Souttar to fulfil his Scotland ambitions as talks over a new contract for the defender continue. (Times) external-link

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass reckons striker Christian Ramirez has what it takes to be the Premiership's top scorer and earn a World Cup place with the United States. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou targets Europa League qualification after Celtic's 3-2 win over Ferencvaros in Budapest. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"We left it too late by starting at half-time," says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard as he laments a slow start in last night's 1-1 draw at Brondby in the Europa League. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross County boss Malky Mackay does not want punishment for Hibs after their Covid-19 cancellations but highlights "unfair" League Cup forfeits for his club under the same circumstances. (Football Scotland) external-link

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin insists the coronavirus outbreak at Hibs should serve as a reality check to all clubs across Scotland. (Herald) external-link

Police in Copenhagen say they made four arrests after various incidents of crowd trouble surrounding Rangers' clash with Brondby. (Scottish Sun) external-link