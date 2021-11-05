Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Nigel Pearson has seen his side lose four of their past five matches including a 3-0 loss at Birmingham City on Tuesday

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson will miss his side's Championship trip to Coventry City due to illness.

The nature of the illness affecting the 58-year-old, who contracted Covid-19 in September, has not been disclosed.

Pearson missed the games with Millwall and Peterborough before last month's international break due to Covid-19, with assistant manager Curtis Fleming taking charge in his absence.

Fleming will again lead the side at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

"I'm sure everyone at the club and our supporters hope that Nigel has a speedy recovery," Bristol City chief executive Richard Gould told the club website.

"Nigel will remain in contact with Curtis and the coaching staff and we wish him and the team all the best tomorrow."