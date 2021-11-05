Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Kieran Lee joined Bolton from Sheffield Wednesday in January 2021

Bolton defender Gethin Jones and midfielders MJ Williams, Kieran Lee and George Thomason have signed new deals.

Jones has signed a deal until the end of the 2023-24 season while the midfielders have all extended their deals until the end of next season.

Jones, 26, is currently out with a stress fracture of the fibula.

Williams, 25, has started every league game since joining from Blackpool in January and Lee, 33, has scored five goals in 33 league appearances.

Thomason, 20, has only featured once in the league this season but has helped the Trotters reach the knock-out stage of the EFL Trophy.