Antonio Conte is braced for a big challenge at Spurs

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says he faces a "big, big challenge" to make the club successful.

Conte, who guided Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season, was appointed on Tuesday following Nuno Espirito Santo's sacking.

The Italian led Spurs to victory over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday in his first game.

Conte said: "I think, at the moment, it's not good or not fair to say we want to do this or reach this."

But the 52-year-old said the club must start "having a vision" on the pitch as they prepare to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

"This is a big challenge. A big, big challenge. I know very well that this club is not winning for many years," added Conte.

"But I think I'm here to build the win. The win doesn't happen after one, two or three days or one month. You must have vision.

"This club has a great vision outside of the pitch. Now we have to start having a vision on the pitch. This is important if we want to win."

Conte returns to London after winning the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea (2016-17) and the FA Cup in his second before being sacked in 2018.

The former Juventus and Italy boss then landed Inter their first Serie A title in 11 years before leaving the club in May.

He has signed an 18-month deal with Spurs but said "we can work together for a long time", though is hesitant to name his targets with the club.

"At the moment we've only to be strong, to start to work together and think that we need to improve," added Conte. "And there's a lot of space for improvement in this team."