Dean Smith: Aston Villa sack manager after three years in charge

Dean Smith
Dean Smith is the fifth manager to either be sacked or leave his job in the Premier League this season

Aston Villa have sacked manager Dean Smith after three years in charge.

Smith, 50, leaves following Villa's 1-0 defeat by Southampton on Friday, the club's fifth successive defeat in the Premier League.

Villa are 15th in the league, two points above the relegation zone.

"This year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for," said Villa chief Christian Purslow.

He added: "For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact."

Villa say the process to replace Smith has started but they will not rush into an immediate appointment - however, it is understood that Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand is a name of interest to the club and is admired by fellow countryman, Villa's Sporting Director Johan Lange.

Hjulmand guided Denmark to the Euro 2020 semi-final, when they lost to England at Wembley, and the 49-year-old has a growing reputation.

Other names are also under consideration, with Villa using the time afforded to them by the international break to home in on Smith's successor.

Smith becomes fifth Premier League manager to lose job

Smith was appointed Villa manager in October 2018, guiding them to promotion from the Championship in his first season in charge.

Though they struggled in their first season in the top-flight, narrowly avoiding relegation, Smith led the club to the 2019-20 Carabao Cup final.

The 2020-21 season saw Villa achieve an 11th place finish in the Premier League, but after the departure of star player Jack Grealish to Manchester City in the summer, results started to slip.

The club have not won since they defeated Manchester United on 25 September, picking up just 10 points from the first 11 games of the season.

It is their worst losing run since January to February 2017 in the Championship.

Smith leaves the club having won 28 of his 87 Premier League games in charge (32.2%) and with an overall win rate of 39.6% from his 139 games.

Smith is the fifth managerial change in the top flight this season with Tottenham sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday and Norwich dismissing Daniel Farke late on Saturday.

Watford sacked Xisco Munoz in October, while Steve Bruce left his role as Newcastle manager by mutual consent on 20 October.

There were just four managerial changes in the whole of last season.

"The board would like to sincerely thank Dean for his many excellent achievements, on and off the pitch, during this time," added Purslow.

"Everyone knows how much Aston Villa means to Dean and his family. He has represented the club with distinction and dignity - universally liked and respected by everybody associated with Aston Villa."

Grealish tweeted:external-link "No-one will ever compare, the real goat (greatest of all time)."

Reaction - 'International break is a killer for managers'

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports: "Villa must have looked at someone and thought they can do better. Smith hasn't done a bad job. In the past, if you go on long runs without a win it is usually double what Villa are on now. The international break is a killer for managers."

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Villa's standards have gotten higher. Losing five games in a row, they're sinking like a stone and that shouldn't be happening for a team that was aiming as high as they were, so I get it.

"This is the last chance before the international break and that gives them two weeks to appoint someone new; the time wouldn't be right later in the season.

"Smith has taken them so far, so it's a shame, but as far as results go they haven't been good enough."

Ex-Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown on BBC Radio 5 Live: "When Dean Smith said at the start of the season that he expected a top ten finish, that put the pressure on him.

"It's a real disappointment for me. That shows the level we're at in the Premier League; at the bottom of that table it's getting a little bit too tight."

  • Comment posted by CrimsonA3, today at 13:50

    Imagine performing exceptionally in your job for 2 years 11 months only to get sacked for 1 slightly off month

    • Reply posted by tkrypton, today at 13:52

      tkrypton replied:
      For real!!

  • Comment posted by valjester, today at 13:53

    I'll never understand sackings like this; Dean Smith has not become a bad manager overnight. Give the man the chance to weather the storm - he's owed that much after the success he's brought.

    • Reply posted by vorpalblade, today at 13:57

      vorpalblade replied:
      yes, but 'give him a chance to weather the storm' might mean, give him a chance to get a squad together to try and get promoted after a year in the 'championship' too?

  • Comment posted by exxyeddie, today at 13:49

    No Premier League team registered more attacks down their left side last season than Aston Villa and as such their best player was sold. What did the Villa hierarchy expect?

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 13:54

      Commentier replied:
      In fairness they reinvested in one of last season’s best Championship players, from umm, Norwich.

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 13:53

    Putting footballing rivalries aside, that seems like a ridiculous knee jerk reaction to one bad spell.

    • Reply posted by Jaymo83, today at 14:03

      Jaymo83 replied:
      I think people are missing our form since Jan this year has been dreadful

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 13:50

    Saints fan here. Sorry to see Dean go. Good manager. Teams need to learn to stick with their managers over the bad times. Don't we know it.

    • Reply posted by Nosmo King, today at 13:53

      Nosmo King replied:
      I wouldnt be surprised if they came in for your gaffer tbh

  • Comment posted by jamessnow, today at 13:55

    TV Money - ruining the national game since 1992

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 14:03

      Commentier replied:
      Then again, some of the players we’ve seen come to the PL from Europe?

  • Comment posted by Max Power, today at 13:52

    Villa just joined Newcastle and Norwich on my I hope they go down list

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 13:57

      Commentier replied:
      There’s no “i” in team, but there is in Villa and Norwich. Newcastle might scrape through after all.

  • Comment posted by Misplaced Chutzpah, today at 13:51

    Those undeserved are sacked. Those deserved aren’t. Go figure, eh Ole?

    • Reply posted by Desi786, today at 13:58

      Desi786 replied:
      Well...Man united got another option now as manager.

  • Comment posted by stresseddad, today at 13:53

    A shame. He's a true Villan. And I'm not even a Villa fan.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:20

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      He sure has been a villain for Villa over the past month, robbed Villa of up to 15 points in that time.

  • Comment posted by ValeDan, today at 13:54

    Another ridiculous sacking. Dean Smith is a Villa fan who turned them round in their hour of need yet a soon as he hits a sticky patch he gets the boot. Yes, five defeats in a row is concerning but they're still outside the bottom 3 and there's plenty of the season left.
    Even though I'm not a Villa fan I find this decision crass. Villa's loss will be another club's gain, Smith's a good manager.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Yeah but he might lose a few more games and could end up in the bottom three. The owners had to make a decision

  • Comment posted by MadasaRam, today at 13:50

    He deserved more time

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think he has had enough time dont you think

  • Comment posted by fox21, today at 13:52

    Yet another championship team ungratefully firing the guy that got them there. Risky business!

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 14:09

      margaret replied:
      Utterly ludicrous

  • Comment posted by jmdavfc, today at 13:52

    Sad but the truth is not many PL managers can survive 5 losses in a row. Thanks for everything Deano, all the best with your next venture.

    • Reply posted by Jeremy, today at 13:58

      Jeremy replied:
      I guess that is how short-termist some clubs have become.

  • Comment posted by pupuk_sampah, today at 13:51

    How much have Villa spent???

    And based on that, how is Ole still in a job???

  • Comment posted by GregDB, today at 13:50

    Definitely too soon. Thanks Deano

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 14:15

      Forza Italia replied:
      Norwich and Villa gambling on OGS becoming available?

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 13:49

    Managerial Merry-go-round:

    Daniel Farke > Villa

    Dean Smith > United

    Ole > Norwich

    • Reply posted by Grover, today at 13:52

      Grover replied:
      Very hard luck on Norwich

  • Comment posted by Pantaloons, today at 13:50

    They beat Man Utd away not along too. Oh wait.....so does everybody else!

    • Reply posted by Deadly Nightshade, today at 13:51

      Deadly Nightshade replied:
      Obsessed? 🤔

  • Comment posted by john_smith37, today at 13:52

    yeah they been on a bad run, but smith has proved he can turn around before, i thought he would have a lot if credit in the bank at that club, i dont think this means he’s a bad manager

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 13:52

    Very shortsighted decision. The Premier League merry-go-round continues....

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:09

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Wow what is happening, managers are being sacked left, right and centre right now.
      But Ole remains, go figure.

  • Comment posted by Crawley 23, today at 13:49

    Almost spat out my water. Football's gone mad!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      When you think about it he has had a few dodgy spells during his time as Villa manager so it was not really that shocking he was sacked

