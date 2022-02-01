AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Cheltenham Town

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Cheltenham Town 2.
Substitute Aaron Cosgrave's late equaliser rescued a vital point for AFC Wimbledon as they drew 2-2 with fellow League One strugglers Cheltenham.
The hosts took the lead after eight minutes when Cheltenham failed to clear an Anthony Hartigan corner, allowing Ayoub Assal to collect the ball and drive home a clean strike from a tight angle.
The Robins pulled themselves level when Spurs-loanee Kion Etete shrugged off Will Nightingale before cutting inside and teeing the ball up for Alfie May to bundle home.
May netted his second just two minutes later when he was brought down by Wimbledon stopper Nik Tzanev before coolly slotting the resulting penalty low into the corner.
The Dons pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half and were rewarded in the 80th minute when substitute Cosgrave picked up the ball before firing his effort low to Owen Evans' left.
Wimbledon still had time to apply pressure in search of an unlikely late winner, but ultimately had to settle for a point as both sides remain winless in 2022.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tzanev
- 7AlexanderSubstituted forOsewat 83'minutes
- 22Heneghan
- 5Nightingale
- 55BrownBooked at 45mins
- 6MarshBooked at 61mins
- 8Hartigan
- 12Rudoni
- 21McCormickSubstituted forChislettat 67'minutes
- 10Assal
- 17AbladeSubstituted forCosgraveat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Csóka
- 11Chislett
- 16Awokoya-Mebude
- 31Oualah
- 37Osew
- 38Cosgrave
- 50Kalinauskas
Cheltenham
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Evans
- 5RaglanBooked at 26mins
- 4Pollock
- 15Boyle
- 17Blair
- 8SercombeBooked at 16mins
- 23Bonds
- 16WrightSubstituted forColkettat 89'minutes
- 18HutchinsonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forFreestoneat 69'minutes
- 29EteteSubstituted forA Ramseyat 76'minutes
- 10May
Substitutes
- 6Freestone
- 14Williams
- 20Flinders
- 27A Ramsey
- 40Colkett
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
- Attendance:
- 6,138
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Cheltenham Town 2.
Booking
Aaron Cosgrave (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Aaron Cosgrave (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Cheltenham Town).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross.
Post update
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Aaron Ramsey.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Sercombe.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Charlie Colkett replaces Callum Wright.
Post update
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by William Boyle.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Paul Osew replaces Cheye Alexander.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matty Blair.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, Cheltenham Town 2. Aaron Cosgrave (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Cheye Alexander (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town).
