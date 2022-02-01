League One
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon2CheltenhamCheltenham Town2

AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Cheltenham Town

Substitute Aaron Cosgrave's late equaliser rescued a vital point for AFC Wimbledon as they drew 2-2 with fellow League One strugglers Cheltenham.

The hosts took the lead after eight minutes when Cheltenham failed to clear an Anthony Hartigan corner, allowing Ayoub Assal to collect the ball and drive home a clean strike from a tight angle.

The Robins pulled themselves level when Spurs-loanee Kion Etete shrugged off Will Nightingale before cutting inside and teeing the ball up for Alfie May to bundle home.

May netted his second just two minutes later when he was brought down by Wimbledon stopper Nik Tzanev before coolly slotting the resulting penalty low into the corner.

The Dons pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half and were rewarded in the 80th minute when substitute Cosgrave picked up the ball before firing his effort low to Owen Evans' left.

Wimbledon still had time to apply pressure in search of an unlikely late winner, but ultimately had to settle for a point as both sides remain winless in 2022.

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tzanev
  • 7AlexanderSubstituted forOsewat 83'minutes
  • 22Heneghan
  • 5Nightingale
  • 55BrownBooked at 45mins
  • 6MarshBooked at 61mins
  • 8Hartigan
  • 12Rudoni
  • 21McCormickSubstituted forChislettat 67'minutes
  • 10Assal
  • 17AbladeSubstituted forCosgraveat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Csóka
  • 11Chislett
  • 16Awokoya-Mebude
  • 31Oualah
  • 37Osew
  • 38Cosgrave
  • 50Kalinauskas

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Evans
  • 5RaglanBooked at 26mins
  • 4Pollock
  • 15Boyle
  • 17Blair
  • 8SercombeBooked at 16mins
  • 23Bonds
  • 16WrightSubstituted forColkettat 89'minutes
  • 18HutchinsonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forFreestoneat 69'minutes
  • 29EteteSubstituted forA Ramseyat 76'minutes
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 6Freestone
  • 14Williams
  • 20Flinders
  • 27A Ramsey
  • 40Colkett
Referee:
Sam Purkiss
Attendance:
6,138

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Cheltenham Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Cheltenham Town 2.

  3. Booking

    Aaron Cosgrave (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Aaron Cosgrave (AFC Wimbledon).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Cheltenham Town).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Aaron Ramsey.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Sercombe.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Charlie Colkett replaces Callum Wright.

  14. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by William Boyle.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Paul Osew replaces Cheye Alexander.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matty Blair.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, Cheltenham Town 2. Aaron Cosgrave (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Cheye Alexander (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town).

  • Comment posted by oaktree, at 22:31 1 Feb

    Another Draw at Home. GREAT GOAL FROM COSGRAVE, finally a bit off luck. For the Charlton Game I think we need to start 2 up top Cosgrave and Cosgrove. I still think are too wingers Assal and Rudi dont know what to do at time. Also the EFL needs to invest in better refs because, some off the decisions are a joke. Hopefully Cosgrove starts and we can play forward more than passing round the back!

  • Comment posted by MontyZoomer, at 22:56 1 Feb

    Very impressed with the new Wimbledon ground on my first visit, but not the referee. We used to have better refs for Sunday morning football back in the 70's. Tonights offering,whoever he was,was completely spineless. Where do the EFL get them from?

    • Reply posted by Matt , at 23:12 1 Feb

      Matt replied:
      The ref was indeed useless. Wimbledon had a blatant penalty waved away late on and the first Cheltenham goal should have been disallowed for a clear push on Nightingale by the assisting Cheltenham player in order to win the dual he had otherwise come off second best in. Shocking officiating the likes of which can be the difference between relegation and survival.

  • Comment posted by Brian Fallon, at 23:09 1 Feb

    A very disappointing performance from our (Wimbledon) normally reliable CBs. Beaten by two nothing balls over the top for both goals. The on loan lad up front for Cheltenham looks a talented player. He and May make for a decent strike pairing.

    • Reply posted by Matt , at 23:14 1 Feb

      Matt replied:
      Nightingale was shoved off the ball for the first goal. He had beaten his opponent in the chase up until that point.

  • Comment posted by Robby Bee, at 00:40 2 Feb

    Nine league games in a row without a win for Wimbledon. Awful. This is relegation form. Cheltenham have also been incapable of winning but they're thre points ahead of us, which is a problem.

  • Comment posted by Oscar21, at 00:26 2 Feb

    As a Cheltenham supporter it appears now that a 3 point win is about as rare as rocking horse droppings. I believe the last time they won a league game was in November. Relegation stuff.

    • Reply posted by Robby Bee, at 00:37 2 Feb

      Robby Bee replied:
      What about a 4 point win? Are they also rare? 🤔

  • Comment posted by Stuart Wilmer, at 07:30 2 Feb

    Until Robinson realises we have to build our team round Rudoni and not the clueless McCormick we could well be on our way down! Rudi totally wasted out wide McCormick total waste of space COYD

  • Comment posted by WeLoveNotBatman, at 08:53 2 Feb

    You going down down down... hopefully disappear from the footballing world, WFC worst supporters bar none, even worse than the spurts, and that's saying a lot!!

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham28185553183559
2Wigan26175448252356
3Sunderland29166753391454
4MK Dons29157748321652
5Wycombe29157746341252
6Oxford Utd29148751341750
7Plymouth28138747351247
8Sheff Wed28121063932746
9Ipswich29118104738941
10Burton28116113534139
11Bolton28115124137438
12Portsmouth2710893027338
13Cambridge29910103842-437
14Accrington28107113545-1037
15Charlton28106123633336
16Cheltenham29712103448-1433
17Shrewsbury2988132731-432
18Lincoln City2787123236-431
19Fleetwood2879124249-730
20Wimbledon28612103442-830
21Morecambe2977154057-1728
22Crewe2957172448-2422
23Gillingham29410152451-2722
24Doncaster2954202057-3719
