League Two
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers v Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1594227131431
2Port Vale1685328161229
3Northampton158342011927
4Exeter1568125151026
5Newport167542719826
6Swindon157532215726
7Leyton Orient1558225121323
8Harrogate156542720723
9Sutton United157262318523
10Hartlepool167271822-423
11Bradford165742219322
12Tranmere156451110122
13Rochdale155551919020
14Walsall155551919020
15Barrow164752020019
16Bristol Rovers155371723-618
17Colchester154561219-717
18Crawley155281725-817
19Salford154471617-116
20Mansfield153571420-614
21Stevenage153571126-1514
22Carlisle162771124-1313
23Oldham153391122-1112
24Scunthorpe152581129-1811
View full League Two table

