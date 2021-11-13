League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United13:00BarrowBarrow
Venue: Brunton Park, England

Carlisle United v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Howard
  • 2Mellor
  • 5McDonald
  • 17Whelan
  • 3Armer
  • 27Gibson
  • 12Mellish
  • 8Guy
  • 10Clough
  • 14Abrahams
  • 30Young

Substitutes

  • 4Devine
  • 9Alessandra
  • 11Dickenson
  • 15Charters
  • 16Feeney
  • 21Simons
  • 25Fishburn

Barrow

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Farman
  • 14Jones
  • 5Platt
  • 18Grayson
  • 2Brown
  • 28Banks
  • 15Gotts
  • 3Brough
  • 35Stevens
  • 12Gordon
  • 10Zanzala

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 6Ellis
  • 11Kay
  • 21Lillis
  • 24Hutton
  • 33James
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match details to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th November 2021

  • Port ValePort Vale0BradfordBradford City0
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • ExeterExeter City15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • RochdaleRochdale15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00SalfordSalford City
  • StevenageStevenage15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • SwindonSwindon TownPCrawleyCrawley TownP
    Match postponed - International call-ups
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • WalsallWalsall15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1594227131431
2Port Vale1685327151229
3Northampton158342011927
4Exeter1568125151026
5Newport167542719826
6Swindon157532215726
7Leyton Orient1558225121323
8Harrogate156542720723
9Sutton United157262318523
10Hartlepool167271822-423
11Bradford165742118322
12Tranmere156451110122
13Rochdale155551919020
14Walsall155551919020
15Barrow154652020018
16Bristol Rovers155371723-618
17Colchester154561219-717
18Crawley155281725-817
19Salford154471617-116
20Mansfield153571420-614
21Stevenage153571126-1514
22Oldham153391122-1112
23Carlisle152671124-1312
24Scunthorpe152581129-1811
View full League Two table

