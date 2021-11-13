Exeter City v Oldham Athletic

ExeterExeter City15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|15
|9
|4
|2
|27
|13
|14
|31
|2
|Port Vale
|16
|8
|5
|3
|28
|16
|12
|29
|3
|Northampton
|15
|8
|3
|4
|20
|11
|9
|27
|4
|Exeter
|15
|6
|8
|1
|25
|15
|10
|26
|5
|Newport
|16
|7
|5
|4
|27
|19
|8
|26
|6
|Swindon
|15
|7
|5
|3
|22
|15
|7
|26
|7
|Leyton Orient
|15
|5
|8
|2
|25
|12
|13
|23
|8
|Harrogate
|15
|6
|5
|4
|27
|20
|7
|23
|9
|Sutton United
|15
|7
|2
|6
|23
|18
|5
|23
|10
|Hartlepool
|16
|7
|2
|7
|18
|22
|-4
|23
|11
|Bradford
|16
|5
|7
|4
|22
|19
|3
|22
|12
|Tranmere
|15
|6
|4
|5
|11
|10
|1
|22
|13
|Rochdale
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|19
|0
|20
|14
|Walsall
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|19
|0
|20
|15
|Barrow
|16
|4
|7
|5
|20
|20
|0
|19
|16
|Bristol Rovers
|15
|5
|3
|7
|17
|23
|-6
|18
|17
|Colchester
|15
|4
|5
|6
|12
|19
|-7
|17
|18
|Crawley
|15
|5
|2
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|17
|19
|Salford
|15
|4
|4
|7
|16
|17
|-1
|16
|20
|Mansfield
|15
|3
|5
|7
|14
|20
|-6
|14
|21
|Stevenage
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|26
|-15
|14
|22
|Carlisle
|16
|2
|7
|7
|11
|24
|-13
|13
|23
|Oldham
|15
|3
|3
|9
|11
|22
|-11
|12
|24
|Scunthorpe
|15
|2
|5
|8
|11
|29
|-18
|11