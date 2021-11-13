Port Vale v Bradford City

Foul by Oscar Threlkeld (Bradford City).
Line-ups
Port Vale
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Covolan Cauagnari
- 27Cass
- 6Smith
- 3Jones
- 7Worrall
- 8Garrity
- 23Pett
- 10Conlon
- 2Gibbons
- 9Wilson
- 19Amoo
Substitutes
- 11Benning
- 16Martin
- 17Taylor
- 20Lloyd
- 21Rodney
- 22Politic
- 26Stone
Bradford
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1O'Donnell
- 4O'Connor
- 6Songo'o
- 5Canavan
- 2ThrelkeldBooked at 15mins
- 22Sutton
- 18Watt
- 14Foulds
- 11Gilliead
- 15Vernam
- 20Robinson
Substitutes
- 3Ridehalgh
- 7Eisa
- 8Cooke
- 13Hornby
- 16Kelleher
- 17Evans
- 19Angol
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Tom Conlon (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yann Songo'o (Bradford City).
David Amoo (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Charles Vernam.
Offside, Bradford City. Paudie O'Connor tries a through ball, but Theo Robinson is caught offside.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.
Attempt saved. James Gibbons (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. James Wilson (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Worrall.
Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Robinson with a cross.
Booking
Oscar Threlkeld (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Oscar Threlkeld (Bradford City).
Tom Pett (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Nathan Smith.
Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elliot Watt.
Attempt blocked. Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Foulds.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Niall Canavan.
Offside, Bradford City. Niall Canavan tries a through ball, but Theo Robinson is caught offside.
Foul by Ben Garrity (Port Vale).
Matthew Foulds (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
