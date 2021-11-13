League Two
Port ValePort Vale0BradfordBradford City0

Port Vale v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Covolan Cauagnari
  • 27Cass
  • 6Smith
  • 3Jones
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 23Pett
  • 10Conlon
  • 2Gibbons
  • 9Wilson
  • 19Amoo

Substitutes

  • 11Benning
  • 16Martin
  • 17Taylor
  • 20Lloyd
  • 21Rodney
  • 22Politic
  • 26Stone

Bradford

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 4O'Connor
  • 6Songo'o
  • 5Canavan
  • 2ThrelkeldBooked at 15mins
  • 22Sutton
  • 18Watt
  • 14Foulds
  • 11Gilliead
  • 15Vernam
  • 20Robinson

Substitutes

  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 7Eisa
  • 8Cooke
  • 13Hornby
  • 16Kelleher
  • 17Evans
  • 19Angol
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Oscar Threlkeld (Bradford City).

  2. Post update

    Tom Conlon (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Yann Songo'o (Bradford City).

  4. Post update

    David Amoo (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Charles Vernam.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Bradford City. Paudie O'Connor tries a through ball, but Theo Robinson is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Gibbons (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Wilson (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Worrall.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Robinson with a cross.

  11. Booking

    Oscar Threlkeld (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Oscar Threlkeld (Bradford City).

  13. Post update

    Tom Pett (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Nathan Smith.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elliot Watt.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Foulds.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Niall Canavan.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Bradford City. Niall Canavan tries a through ball, but Theo Robinson is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ben Garrity (Port Vale).

  20. Post update

    Matthew Foulds (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match details to follow.

