League Two
SwindonSwindon Town1CrawleyCrawley Town1

Swindon Town 1-1 Crawley Town

Ben Gladwin's stoppage-time strike snatched Swindon a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Crawley.

Jack Powell's 41st-minute penalty had looked set to secure Crawley victory before Gladwin's last-gasp intervention.

Gladwin stung the palms of Crawley's Glenn Morris in the opening minute, meeting Harry McKirdy's cross with a powerful connection but directing his effort straight at the keeper.

Crawley's Jack Payne chipped wide from a well-worked free-kick in the 27th minute before Tom Nicholls' close-range strike moments later tested Jojo Wollacott's reactions.

Powell gave the visitors the lead from the spot just before half-time after referee Carl Brook deemed Jordan Lyden to have fouled James Tilley at a corner.

Louie Barry made his debut off the bench for the second half as the hosts went in search of an equaliser, but Crawley limited Swindon's chances by breaking up play with a series of fouls.

Gladwin ensured Swindon avoided defeat when a shot from the edge of the box worked its way through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom corner in the second minute of time added on.

Swindon midfielder Louis Reed was shown a red card after the full-time whistle for dissent.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Wollacott
  • 16O'Brien
  • 4ConroySubstituted forMitchell-Lawsonat 84'minutes
  • 14Cooper
  • 24Hunt
  • 7Gladwin
  • 26EastSubstituted forWilliamsat 62'minutes
  • 8LydenBooked at 81mins
  • 3Iandolo
  • 11McKirdyBooked at 83mins
  • 9DavisonSubstituted forBarryat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Odimayo
  • 12Ward
  • 17Mitchell-Lawson
  • 19Barry
  • 20Williams
  • 25Reed
  • 28Aguiar

Crawley

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Morris
  • 2DaviesSubstituted forFrancilletteat 45+2'minutes
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 5Craig
  • 25TsaroullaBooked at 65mins
  • 28Payne
  • 8PowellBooked at 77mins
  • 14Tilley
  • 9NicholsBooked at 54mins
  • 7Grego-CoxSubstituted forFrostat 67'minutes
  • 10NadesanSubstituted forMarshallat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 11Frost
  • 15Francillette
  • 20Matthews
  • 42Seymour
  • 45Marshall
Referee:
Carl Brook
Attendance:
7,306

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home20
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1.

  2. Dismissal

    Louis Reed (Swindon Town) is shown the red card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Tony Craig.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1. Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyler Frost (Crawley Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Payne.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rob Hunt with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathan Williams (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ellis Iandolo.

  10. Post update

    Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mark Marshall (Crawley Town).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Swindon Town. Jayden Mitchell-Lawson replaces Dion Conroy.

  13. Booking

    Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Swindon Town. Rob Hunt tries a through ball, but Harry McKirdy is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Tunnicliffe (Crawley Town).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Crawley Town. Mark Marshall replaces Ashley Nadesan.

  19. Booking

    Jack Powell (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

6 comments

  • Comment posted by pete swindon, at 23:29 1 Feb

    Good debut by Cooper, looks strong, combatative and good on the ball

  • Comment posted by 3robert3, at 05:51 2 Feb

    At least Town are in the playoff zone

    • Reply posted by garry davis, at 18:31 2 Feb

      garry davis replied:
      Not for long,rovers are closing in fast

  • Comment posted by Dianne, at 08:02 2 Feb

    2 comments, and in the play offs.
    you should be ashamed!!!!

  • Comment posted by Custodian, at 13:51 2 Feb

    Poor refereeing actually spoiled this match.

  • Comment posted by garry davis, at 08:46 2 Feb

    We need two strikers at least and get garner out

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green27178256223459
2Tranmere28156729191051
3Newport28138746351147
4Sutton United27145843331047
5Northampton2713683325845
6Mansfield2713683731645
7Swindon27111064233943
8Exeter261011537261141
9Port Vale26117838281040
10Salford29117113329440
11Bradford2881373533237
12Bristol Rovers2510693436-236
13Crawley27106113237-536
14Harrogate2697103838034
15Leyton Orient26712738251333
16Hartlepool2787122537-1231
17Stevenage29710122843-1531
18Rochdale2661283133-230
19Walsall2778123037-729
20Barrow2878132835-729
21Colchester2769122437-1327
22Carlisle2869132037-1727
23Oldham2647152242-2019
24Scunthorpe28310152149-2819
