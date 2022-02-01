Swindon Town 1-1 Crawley Town

Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1.
Ben Gladwin's stoppage-time strike snatched Swindon a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Crawley.
Jack Powell's 41st-minute penalty had looked set to secure Crawley victory before Gladwin's last-gasp intervention.
Gladwin stung the palms of Crawley's Glenn Morris in the opening minute, meeting Harry McKirdy's cross with a powerful connection but directing his effort straight at the keeper.
Crawley's Jack Payne chipped wide from a well-worked free-kick in the 27th minute before Tom Nicholls' close-range strike moments later tested Jojo Wollacott's reactions.
Powell gave the visitors the lead from the spot just before half-time after referee Carl Brook deemed Jordan Lyden to have fouled James Tilley at a corner.
Louie Barry made his debut off the bench for the second half as the hosts went in search of an equaliser, but Crawley limited Swindon's chances by breaking up play with a series of fouls.
Gladwin ensured Swindon avoided defeat when a shot from the edge of the box worked its way through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom corner in the second minute of time added on.
Swindon midfielder Louis Reed was shown a red card after the full-time whistle for dissent.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Wollacott
- 16O'Brien
- 4ConroySubstituted forMitchell-Lawsonat 84'minutes
- 14Cooper
- 24Hunt
- 7Gladwin
- 26EastSubstituted forWilliamsat 62'minutes
- 8LydenBooked at 81mins
- 3Iandolo
- 11McKirdyBooked at 83mins
- 9DavisonSubstituted forBarryat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Odimayo
- 12Ward
- 17Mitchell-Lawson
- 19Barry
- 20Williams
- 25Reed
- 28Aguiar
Crawley
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Morris
- 2DaviesSubstituted forFrancilletteat 45+2'minutes
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 5Craig
- 25TsaroullaBooked at 65mins
- 28Payne
- 8PowellBooked at 77mins
- 14Tilley
- 9NicholsBooked at 54mins
- 7Grego-CoxSubstituted forFrostat 67'minutes
- 10NadesanSubstituted forMarshallat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 11Frost
- 15Francillette
- 20Matthews
- 42Seymour
- 45Marshall
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
- Attendance:
- 7,306
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Dismissal
Louis Reed (Swindon Town) is shown the red card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1.
Post update
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1. Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tyler Frost (Crawley Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Payne.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rob Hunt with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonathan Williams (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ellis Iandolo.
Post update
Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mark Marshall (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Jayden Mitchell-Lawson replaces Dion Conroy.
Booking
Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Swindon Town. Rob Hunt tries a through ball, but Harry McKirdy is caught offside.
Post update
Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Tunnicliffe (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Mark Marshall replaces Ashley Nadesan.
Booking
Jack Powell (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
you should be ashamed!!!!