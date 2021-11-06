Colchester United beat AFC Sudbury 4-0 in the tie on Friday

The Football Association is investigating alleged racist abuse during Friday's FA Cup first round match between AFC Sudbury and Colchester United.

The alleged comment came from the crowd at Sudbury's MEL Group Stadium as Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George took a goal-kick in the 76th minute.

The FA said it was "liaising with the clubs and the police".

League Two Colchester beat the eighth tier side from Suffolk 4-0.

The game was broadcast live on BBC Two.

"We are investigating a possible racist comment at the fixture in question and will be liaising with the clubs and the police," the FA said.

In a statement, external-link Sudbury chairman Andrew Long said: "AFC Sudbury would like to confirm that, following extensive analysis of the footage, once the incident had been isolated on audio, we believe that it did not in fact contain any racial element.

"It is however clearly abusive in nature and the club will deal with this in the strongest possible manner.

"We would like to publicly state that AFC Sudbury condemns abuse of any kind and any visitor to the club who uses language or behaviour of this kind will be banned indefinitely from the football club.

"We are proud of our reputation as a family community club and know that anybody associated with AFC Sudbury in whatever capacity will join in this condemnation."

In their statement, external-link Colchester said: "Discussions have taken place, and will continue to take place, between the two clubs and with the help of the BBC footage, we will hopefully identity the supporter or supporters responsible and this matter will be investigated fully by all relevant authorities.

"Any abuse whatsoever is totally unacceptable, and it is hoped that anyone who is found to have been abusive to Shamal will be identified and punished to the full letter of the law, and that the full weight of any football sanctions can be imposed.

"As a club, Colchester United will not tolerate or accept abuse of any nature, and are absolutely sure and convinced that AFC Sudbury hold the same views and values and will seek to find the person/persons responsible. We will assist them in any way we can to bring anyone found guilty of abuse to justice."