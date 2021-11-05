Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Each of the SWPL1's top four will be in action live on BBC Scotland on Sunday.

Defending champions Glasgow City's visit to Hibernian (13:00 GMT) will be on the BBC Sport website and app as well as BBC iPlayer.

And the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers (16:10) is on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Leaders Rangers are two points ahead of Celtic and City, with Hibs five points off third place.

Highlights of Sunday's five matches will be broadcast on Sportscene on Monday at 19:00 on BBC Scotland.

Partick Thistle host Hearts (13:00), Spartans visit Hamilton Academical (14:00) and Motherwell welcome Aberdeen (16:00).