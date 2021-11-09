Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Jacob Brown could make his Scotland debut in Moldova

World Cup qualifying: Moldova v Scotland Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland from 23:25

Scotland are one win away from sealing a World Cup play-off place as they prepare to face Moldova on Friday evening.

Steve Clarke has lost defender Grant Hanley to injury while striker Lyndon Dykes is suspended but Jacob Brown has earned a first call-up to boost attacking options.

