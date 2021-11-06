Spanish La Liga
Celta VigoCelta Vigo15:15BarcelonaBarcelona
Venue: Balaídos

Celta Vigo v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th November 2021

  • EspanyolEspanyol13:00GranadaGranada
  • Celta VigoCelta Vigo15:15BarcelonaBarcelona
  • AlavésAlavés17:30LevanteLevante
  • Real MadridReal Madrid20:00Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad127411710725
2Real Madrid1173126121424
3Sevilla117311971224
4Atl Madrid116411810822
5Real Betis126331915421
6Rayo Vallecano126241812620
7Osasuna125431415-119
8Ath Bilbao12462118318
9Barcelona114431612416
10Valencia124441817116
11Espanyol123541213-114
12Mallorca123541117-614
13Villarreal112631312112
14Cádiz132651219-712
15Granada112541114-311
16Celta Vigo123271014-411
17Elche12246915-610
18Alavés11317614-810
19Levante120661123-126
20Getafe12138618-126
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories