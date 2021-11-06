Celta Vigo v Barcelona

Celta VigoCelta Vigo15:15BarcelonaBarcelona
Last updated on
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Sociedad
|12
|7
|4
|1
|17
|10
|7
|25
|2
|Real Madrid
|11
|7
|3
|1
|26
|12
|14
|24
|3
|Sevilla
|11
|7
|3
|1
|19
|7
|12
|24
|4
|Atl Madrid
|11
|6
|4
|1
|18
|10
|8
|22
|5
|Real Betis
|12
|6
|3
|3
|19
|15
|4
|21
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|12
|6
|2
|4
|18
|12
|6
|20
|7
|Osasuna
|12
|5
|4
|3
|14
|15
|-1
|19
|8
|Ath Bilbao
|12
|4
|6
|2
|11
|8
|3
|18
|9
|Barcelona
|11
|4
|4
|3
|16
|12
|4
|16
|10
|Valencia
|12
|4
|4
|4
|18
|17
|1
|16
|11
|Espanyol
|12
|3
|5
|4
|12
|13
|-1
|14
|12
|Mallorca
|12
|3
|5
|4
|11
|17
|-6
|14
|13
|Villarreal
|11
|2
|6
|3
|13
|12
|1
|12
|14
|Cádiz
|13
|2
|6
|5
|12
|19
|-7
|12
|15
|Granada
|11
|2
|5
|4
|11
|14
|-3
|11
|16
|Celta Vigo
|12
|3
|2
|7
|10
|14
|-4
|11
|17
|Elche
|12
|2
|4
|6
|9
|15
|-6
|10
|18
|Alavés
|11
|3
|1
|7
|6
|14
|-8
|10
|19
|Levante
|12
|0
|6
|6
|11
|23
|-12
|6
|20
|Getafe
|12
|1
|3
|8
|6
|18
|-12
|6