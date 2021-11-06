Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid20:00Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano
Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano

Saturday 6th November 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad127411710725
2Real Madrid1173126121424
3Sevilla117311971224
4Atl Madrid116411810822
5Real Betis126331915421
6Rayo Vallecano126241812620
7Osasuna125431415-119
8Ath Bilbao12462118318
9Espanyol134541413117
10Barcelona114431612416
11Valencia124441817116
12Mallorca123541117-614
13Villarreal112631312112
14Cádiz132651219-712
15Celta Vigo123271014-411
16Granada122551116-511
17Elche12246915-610
18Alavés11317614-810
19Levante120661123-126
20Getafe12138618-126
