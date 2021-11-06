French Ligue 1
BordeauxBordeaux20:00PSGParis Saint Germain
Venue: Matmut Atlantique

Bordeaux v Paris Saint Germain

Saturday 6th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG12101126111531
2Lens1373325141124
3Nice127322391423
4Marseille126422012822
5Rennes125431811719
6Lyon125432017319
7Strasbourg125252216617
8Angers124531815317
9Nantes125251614217
10Monaco125251716117
11Montpellier124442019116
12Lille124351518-315
13Lorient123631218-615
14Troyes133461321-813
15Clermont123451423-913
16Bordeaux122641624-812
17Reims122551417-311
18Brest121651420-69
19Metz121471327-147
20Saint-Étienne120661226-146
