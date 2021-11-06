Bordeaux v Paris Saint Germain

BordeauxBordeaux20:00PSGParis Saint Germain
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|12
|10
|1
|1
|26
|11
|15
|31
|2
|Lens
|13
|7
|3
|3
|25
|14
|11
|24
|3
|Nice
|12
|7
|3
|2
|23
|9
|14
|23
|4
|Marseille
|12
|6
|4
|2
|20
|12
|8
|22
|5
|Rennes
|12
|5
|4
|3
|18
|11
|7
|19
|6
|Lyon
|12
|5
|4
|3
|20
|17
|3
|19
|7
|Strasbourg
|12
|5
|2
|5
|22
|16
|6
|17
|8
|Angers
|12
|4
|5
|3
|18
|15
|3
|17
|9
|Nantes
|12
|5
|2
|5
|16
|14
|2
|17
|10
|Monaco
|12
|5
|2
|5
|17
|16
|1
|17
|11
|Montpellier
|12
|4
|4
|4
|20
|19
|1
|16
|12
|Lille
|12
|4
|3
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|15
|13
|Lorient
|12
|3
|6
|3
|12
|18
|-6
|15
|14
|Troyes
|13
|3
|4
|6
|13
|21
|-8
|13
|15
|Clermont
|12
|3
|4
|5
|14
|23
|-9
|13
|16
|Bordeaux
|12
|2
|6
|4
|16
|24
|-8
|12
|17
|Reims
|12
|2
|5
|5
|14
|17
|-3
|11
|18
|Brest
|12
|1
|6
|5
|14
|20
|-6
|9
|19
|Metz
|12
|1
|4
|7
|13
|27
|-14
|7
|20
|Saint-Étienne
|12
|0
|6
|6
|12
|26
|-14
|6